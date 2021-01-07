The holiday tournaments are history and, as we welcome the new year, two schools that played in state championship games last March sit atop the Daily News’ rating charts.
Both North Bend Central and Humphrey St. Francis were pegged as No. 2 in the preseason, but both performed impressively in December and earned their positions as No. 1 in their respective classes.
The undefeated and defending Class C1 state champion Tigers look to have serious thoughts about defending their title in March, while fellow unbeaten and defending Class D2 state runner-up Flyers have drawn raves from observers all over the state with their early-season success behind the best player in the state, regardless of class, point guard, Allison Weidner.
CLASS C
Perennial powerhouse Crofton started the season at No. 1, but the Warriors stumbled in the West Point-Beemer holiday tournament in a 60-50 semifinal loss to St. Francis. Aaron Losing's squad has plenty of quality wins, though, against the likes of Guardian Angels Central Catholic, O'Neill, Wynot and Ponca. That makes Crofton the easy choice at No. 2.
Top-ranked North Bend Central picked up where it left off last season. The Tigers are 8-0 and have victories over West Point-Beemer, Guardian Angels and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on their résumé.
Speaking of West Point-Beemer, the Cadets remain third and boast wins over Howells-Dodge and Wynot, but tests against BRLD, Elkhorn and Pierce loom on the schedule.
No. 4 Guardian Angels has the talent to make a deep run this postseason. The Bluejays' only losses are to Crofton and North Bend.
Clarkson/Leigh came out of the gate strong with signature wins over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Oakland-Craig. If the No. 5 Patriots can pass their next two tests against East Butler and Tekamah-Herman, they'll put their unbeaten record on the line Friday, Jan. 15, in Leigh, against St. Francis.
Coach Brock Eichelberger's O'Neill squad is ranked sixth. A loss to Crofton is the only blemish on the Eagles' record that includes victories over Pierce, North Central and Hastings Adams Central.
Defending Class C2 state runner-up Ponca begins 2021 in the seventh position. The Indians were undefeated until they ran into Crofton on Tuesday. Back on Dec. 17, Ashlynn Kingsbury and company handed Vermillion, South Dakota — a Class B-sized school — its only loss.
Finally, Pierce earns the eighth and final spot for Class C. The Bluejays took runner-up honors in the Wayne holiday tournament and have signature wins over Pender, BRLD and Howells-Dodge.
Oakland-Craig and Norfolk Catholic started the year in the top eight but will have to settle for the ranks of the honorably mentioned this week, along with BRLD, North Central, Ainsworth and Wakefield.
CLASS D
Humphrey St. Francis is clearly the area's team to beat in Class D. The Flyers' closest calls thus far have been a pair of 10-point victories in the West Point holiday tournament over Class C No. 2 Crofton and Class C No. 3 West Point-Beemer.
Preseason No. 1 Chambers/Wheeler Central drops to second despite its unbeaten record. After taking on winless Spalding Academy on Friday, the Renegades will welcome Class C1 and 9-2 Ord to Bartlett on Saturday.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family holds down the No. 3 spot. The Bulldogs' only losses have been to unbeatens, Clarkson/Leigh and North Bend Central.
All of fourth-ranked Summerland's three losses have been to undefeated teams as well: Humphrey St. Francis and CWC (twice). The Bobcats have matchups with North Central and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on the slate between now and Jan. 15.
No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic is 4-5, but all five losses have been to teams in classes B, C1 and C2. The Trojans are 2-0 against Class D competition. In fact, Cedar's matchup against Tri County Northeast on Saturday in Allen is the Trojans' last game against a Class D team before subdistricts.
The final three spots in Class D came down to six teams, all of whom could make a strong argument for inclusion in the top eight.
Elgin Public/Pope John is sixth due in large part to its wins over Plainview, Elkhorn Valley and Bloomfield. Elkhorn Valley's win over Plainview earned the Falcons the No. 7 spot.
Meanwhile, Plainview is eighth as a result of its victory over Niobrara/Verdigre. That leaves Boyd County, Bloomfield and Niobrara/Verdigre to start the year as honorably mentioned.