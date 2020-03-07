LINCOLN – North Bend Central pulled down 19 offensive rebounds and scored 15 second-chance points en route to recording a shockingly easy 48-32 victory over top-ranked Lincoln Christian in the title game of the girls Class C1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
'Second-chance points are definitely big,” Tiger center Lauren Emanuel said. “If you can get on the offensive glass even a missed shot is a good shot and it's been big for us all year.”
The Tigers also did a job on defensive end. “We thought if we could hold them to one shot, make it a tough shot, we'd have a good shot and I think we really controlled the glass, especially in the first half,” North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said.”
The Tigers also scored 18 points off 14 Christian turnovers. “They got a lot of steals and easy buckets that way,” Christian coach Nick Orduna said. “So you combine that with extra possessions, it's hard to beat a North Bend Central team.”
Offensively, the Tigers attacked the rim from the outset and received a big boost when the Crusaders' 6-foot-4-inch center, Olivia Hollenbeck committed her second foul less than two minutes into the game.
“We thought we could attack her and hoped that that would happen and it just kind of fell in our lap that way,” Sterup said. but even when she was in there, I thought our girls did a real good job of making every shot for her tough.”
Hollenbeck scored the game's first two points but North Bend reeled off the next seven and never trailed after that.
The Tigers led 13-7 after one quarter and expanded that lead in the second.
Hannah Williams and Ally Pojar both scored on put-backs during the period after their Tiger teammates had kept the possessions alive with three offensive rebounds on each.
North Bend held a 28-17 lead at the half and came out with guns blazing in the third quarter.
Hollenbeck scored on a turn-around jumper to pull Christian to within nine, but just as in the first quarter, the Tigers scored the next eight points and would maintain a double-digit lead for the remainder of the contest.
The winners led 42-26 at the end of three quarters and played much of the fourth in delay mode.
Lauren Emanuel led the Tigers with 12 points and was one of five to score at least six points.
“Our biggest strength is our balance,” Sterup said. “Unlike a lot of teams, you can't guard one or two of our girls and be very successful because we've got other people who can score. And our girls don't care who scores. They sometimes pass too much because they're so unselfish.”
North Bend Central won all three of its state tournament games against West Point-Beemer, St. Paul and Lincoln Christian convincingly, a far cry from the team's district final when the Tigers scored five points in the final five seconds of regulation to send their game with Norfolk Catholic into overtime.
“We came into this knowing we were very fortunate,” Sterup said. “We told them, 'You've kind of gotten a gift here. It's your job to go down there and do something with it,' because we knew we had a really good team. We felt when we got down here that we'd have a really good shot.”
North Bend Central 13 15 14 6 – 48
Lincoln Christian 7 10 9 6 – 32
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (27-2): Abby Post 3-3 0-0 6; Cierra Kluthe 2-6 0-2 4; Lauren Emanuel 4-10 0-1 8; Sydney Emanuel 3-10 6-7 12; Megan Ortmeier 1-3 0-0 2; Hannah Williams 2-3 0-0 6; ally Pojar 1-2 0-0 2; Kaitlyn Emanuel 4-13 0-3 8; Totals 20-50 6-10 48.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN (23-4): Alexis Johnson 4-5 1-2 11; Olivia Hollenbeck 5-9 2-4 12; Barrett Power 0-7 0-0 0; Makylee Ailes 2-6 0-1 4; Allyson Korte 1-3 1-4 3; Faith McCullough 1-1 0-0 2; Brielle Power 0-2 0-0 0; Ashlynn Ailes 0-2 0-0 0; Anna Wagner 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 13-36 4-11 32.