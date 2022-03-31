Kaitlyn Emanuel is now 3-for-3 in the state championship department.
The North Bend Central junior celebrated as a Class C1 state champion for the third consecutive season.
She averaged 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while proving to be a challenge for any opponent of the Tigers to try to contain.
“She’s hard for anybody to guard,” NBC coach Aaron Sterup said. “When you are 6 foot tall and you can run, shoot, drive and finish — she’s just a matchup problem for anybody. She makes everybody else on our team better.”
For her performance, Emanuel has been selected as the Daily News’ honorary captain of the Class C Elite Eight girls basketball squad.
Even when teams had success slowing Emanuel down on the offensive end, she still showed an unselfishness that contributed to her team’s winning ways.
In the championship game against Lincoln Lutheran, she was held to two points after putting up 11 in the first half.
Yet she helped North Bend Central hold Lincoln Lutheran scoreless over the final 10 minutes, 19 seconds to set up a comeback win.
“I kind of felt a little bit like I was forcing it, so I told myself I had to get the ball to my teammates and trust them to score,” she said. “I would do my job on defense.”
Teams holding Emanuel down on offense was a rare sight. She scored in double figures in 24 out of 29 games this season, including 11 out of North Bend Central’s final 12.
Repeat selections on the Elite Eight include Emanuel’s older sister Sydney — who capped off her high school career as a three-time champion — and Ponca standouts Ashlyn Kingsbury and Samantha Ehlers.
Kaitlyn Emanuel moves up from last year’s second team alongside BRLD senior Jordan Snyder.
Elkhorn Valley senior Carney Black was a Class D second-team selection last year.
Clarkson/Leigh sophomore Chloe Hanel moves up from the third team while Oakland-Craig junior Chaney Nelson was named honorable mention.
The second team is also loaded with talented players who crossed paths often during the season. That includes Crofton teammates Alexis Folkers and Ella Wragge, who led the Warriors to a fourth-place finish in Class C2.
Oakland-Craig guard Sadie Nelson helped the Knights get past Crofton in the third-place game, while Guardian Angels Central Catholic senior Sophia Hass faced Crofton twice during the season and Oakland-Craig in the first round of the state tournament.
Norfolk Catholic sophomore Avery Yosten led the Knights into another district final against GACC, while Pender freshman Maya Dolliver is another player who will be making big plays for several years to come.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge senior Kinsey Hall and Wayne junior Brooklyn Kruse round out the strong second team.
Six seniors top the third team — BRLD’s Alyssa Buchholz, North Central’s Brielle Bussinger and Jenna Hallock, Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Livia Hunke, Clarkson/Leigh's Kennedy Settje and O’Neill’s Lauren Young.
Lutheran High Northeast junior Mia Wiederin and Pender sophomore Avery Wegner make up the rest of the third team.
Selections are based on coaches’ nominations, recommendations of opponents’ coaches, statistics and observations of Daily News writers.
FIRST TEAM:
Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-11. Position: Forward.
Averages: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.
Coach Brendan Dittmer: “Carney has been our leader on and off the court for the past two years. She finished her career as the fourth all-time leading scorer in Elkhorn Valley’s history with 1,175 points. Carney has put in a lot of individual work to craft her game, which is the mark of a player who loves the game.”
Samantha Ehlers, Ponca
Grade: Junior. Height: 6-1. Position: Forward.
Averages: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals.
Coach Bob Hayes: “Samantha averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. She also led the team in blocks with 24. She is a two-year all-conference selection and was all-state last year.”
Sydney Emanuel, North Bend
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-7. Position: Guard.
Averages: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals.
Coach Aaron Sterup: “Sydney was first-team all-state last season and has scored over 1,000 career points.”
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh
Grade: Sophomore. Height: 5-11. Position: Guard.
Averages: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists.
Coach Matt Murren: “Chloe is one of the most dynamic players in the state. She has the ability to score at the rim, with the jump shot and on the perimeter. She set Patriot season records for points (463), steals (111), 2-point field goals made (158) and 2-point field goal percentage (64%).”
Ashlyn Kingsbury, Ponca
Grade: Junior. Height: 6-0. Position: Guard.
Averages: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.
Coach Bob Hayes: “Ashlyn averaged 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and was also second on the team in assists with 2.3 per game. She is a three-year all-conference selection and was all-state last year.”
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-7. Position: Guard.
Averages: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
Coach Scott Guzinski: “Chaney led us with 15.6 points per game and 2.1 steals.”
Jordan Snyder, BRLD
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-2. Position: Forward.
Averages: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks.
Coach Rod Peters: “Jordan is a post player who during her senior year developed the ability to shoot the 3. She was also able to handle the ball for us at times when teams were pressing. She finished her career with 1,253 points and during her senior year broke eight school records.”
SECOND TEAM:
Name School Grade Height
Maya Dolliver Pender Freshman 5-6
Alexis Folkers Crofton Senior 5-6
Kinsey Hall Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Senior 6-0
Sophia Hass Guardian Angels CC Senior 5-7
Brooklyn Kruse Wayne Junior 6-3
Sadie Nelson Oakland-Craig Junior 5-7 Ella Wragge Crofton Senior 5-10
Avery Yosten Norfolk Catholic Sophomore 6-1
THIRD TEAM:
Name School Grade Height
Alyssa Buchholz BRLD Senior 5-9
Brielle Bussinger North Central Senior 5-5
Jenna Hallock North Central Senior 6-0
Livia Hunke Guardian Angels CC Senior 5-6
Kennedy Settje Clarkson/Leigh Senior 5-7
Avery Wegner Pender Sophomore 5-10
Mia Wiederin Lutheran High Northeast Junior 5-7
Lauren Young O’Neill Senior 5-8
HONORABLE MENTION:
Ainsworth: Kendyl Delimont, Kaitlyn Nelson; Battle Creek: Paytyn Taake, Reagan Brummels; Boone Central: Macy Rankin, Ashtyn Hedlund; Crofton: Jayden Jordan, Caitlin Guenther; Elkhorn Valley: JJ Black, Bria Gale; Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Isabel Hass, Kelsy Steffen; Homer: Bradie Johnson, Rylie Harris; Howells-Dodge: Blair Fiala, Abbey Pieper; Lutheran High Northeast: Mia Furst, Kealy Ranslem; Madison: Claudia Rivera Saldana; Norfolk Catholic: Kalea Fischer, Addison Corr; North Bend Central: Lindsey Emanuel, Madison Bishop; North Central: Allie Cosgrove, Adisyn Anderson; O’Neill: Zelie Sorensen; Oakland-Craig: Syd Guzinski, Adi Rennerfeldt; Pender: Caitlyn Heise, Lillie Timm; Pierce: Morgan Moeller, Payten Simmons; Stanton: Sylvia Cunningham, Savannah Siebrandt; Tekamah-Herman: Preslee Hansen; Valentine: Kinsey Buechle, Kailee Kellum; Wakefield: Jordan Metzler, Alex Arenas; Wayne: Rubie Klausen; West Point-Beemer: Jadyn Meiergerd, Allie Kaup; Winnebago: Auriah Means, Sylvia Valentino; Wisner-Pilger: Emma Heller, Lindsey Kneifl.