North Bend Central stuns Norfolk Catholic in overtimes

WISNER – Sometimes you need some luck and North Bend Central created its own on Friday. The Tigers scored five points in the final five seconds of regulation to force overtime, then outscored Norfolk Catholic 10-2 in the extra session for a 55-47 victory in the C1-3 district final here.
Norfolk Catholic's inability to regularly break North Bend Central's full-court press and grab a defensive rebound in the final two minutes of regulation cost the Knights dearly.
“We're very fortunate; they outplayed us a lot of the game,” North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. “We got lucky at a couple of crucial times and made baskets when we absolutely had to make baskets.”
Trailing 45-40 with less than 10 seconds to play, North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel made a steal and layup to pull the Tigers within three. Tiger coach Aaron Sterup called timeout with five seconds left.
The Tigers, as expected, came out in a full-court press which had been working effectively for most of the fourth quarter. The in-bound pass went off a Knight player's leg giving North Bend 4.2 seconds to tie the game with a 3-pointer.
Sterup set up the play and sophomore guard Sydney Emanuel found the ball in her hands at the top of the key with the clock ticking toward zero. She fired just before the buzzer and swish. North Bend Central 45, Norfolk Catholic 45. The state-tournament berth would be decided in overtime.
“I really wanted it, especially since I made some not-so-very-good plays right before that, so really wanted to get that in there,” Emanuel said.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL led 12-6 after the first quarter but Norfolk Catholic owned the second, outscoring the Tigers 11-3 to take a 17-15 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.
Norfolk Catholic continued to set the pace in the third quarter. Two Jozy Piper free throws gave the Knights a 12-point lead (30-18) with 4:55 to play in the stanza.
The Knights led 36-28 after three to set up the action-packed fourth quarter.
Norfolk Catholic led 39-29 with four minutes on the clock. That's when the game's momentum swung in the direction of the black and orange.
North Bend's Cierra Kluthe made a steal off a bad Norfolk Catholic pass. Kluthe raced to the other end where she made a layup and was fouled by Knight senior guard Hayden Wolf. Her fifth.
With Wolf – the Knights' best ball handler – out of the game, Norfolk Catholic would struggle mightily against the Tiger press for the remainder of the game.
The Knights had plenty of chances to pad their lead in the fourth quarter at the free throw line but were able to make just 6 of 12.
Exactly a minute and a half after Wolf fouled out, her senior teammate Abby Miller picked up her fifth foul.
From that point forward, the Knights also struggled to rebound.
“We were up by 10 and then we don't score again for a long time in that fourth quarter and North Bend just keeps whittling away and whittling away and got back in it,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said.
The Tigers trailed 39-37 with 2½ minutes to play. North Bend players put up four consecutive shots and gathered four consecutive offensive rebounds before Megan Ortmeier was fouled in the act of shooting with 1:16 left.
The Tiger senior made her first and missed her second free throw. But a teammate gathered in yet another offensive rebound. North Bend missed two more shots, and collected two more offensive boards, the second of which came from Kluthe whose put-back with 48 seconds left put the Tigers in front for the first time since 14-13 midway through the second quarter.
“I thought we had our hands on the ball a couple of times,” Kassmeier said. “When you're getting into the 36th minute, everybody's pretty tired by that time, so it's just a matter of wills at the end of a game but we just needed to make one more play.”
The lead was short-lived as, with 33 seconds left, Hanna Neesen drained a 3 on the other end to put the Knights back in front 42-40.
Then with 22 seconds left, Norfolk Catholic's Jozy Piper rebounded a missed North Bend shot and was fouled by 6-1 center Lauren Emanuel, her fifth. Piper sank both free throws to put the Knights up 44-40.
Norfolk Catholic's Carly Marshall then made a steal on the other end, was fouled with 15 seconds left and made one of two free throws to put the Norfolkans ahead by five and set up the improbable final five seconds of regulation.
North Bend struck first in overtime as Hannah Williams scored from 3-point land. Elly Piper made two free throws for Norfolk Catholic to pull the Knights within one, but they would prove to be Norfolk Catholic's only points in the OT.
The Tigers made seven of nine free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
“It's very deflating when you have something like that happen to you,” Sterup said. “It was easy for us to come out ready to go and it was easy for them to come out flat and then once we hit that first shot, I think they were just very deflated and we had all the energy at that point.”
“I thought our kids fought extremely hard throughout the whole game,” Kassmeier said. We put ourselves in a position to win against a very good basketball team.”
With the victory 24-2 North Bend Central punched its ticket to the state tournament for the second year in a row while Norfolk Catholic its year with a record of 16-8.
The Knights say goodbye to four seniors: Wolf, Miller, Neesen and Anna Kassmeier. “All four of those girls played early as freshmen,” Kassmeier said. “Going forward, I think this group of seniors helped us create some things we can build off of for our future teams.”
C1-3 district final
Norfolk Catholic 6 11 19 9 2 – 47
North Bend Central 12 3 13 7 10 – 55
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (16-8): Carly Marshall 2-6 2-4 7; Hanna Neesen 6-22 0-0 15; Anna Kassmeier 0-3 0-0 0; Hayden Wolf 1-3 2-3 4; Abby Miller 2-7 2-6 6; Channatee Robles 1-2 2-2 4; Elly Piper 1-2 3-4 5; Jozy Piper 1-1 4-7 6; Totals 14-46 15-26 47
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (24-2): Hannah Williams 2-8 0-0 6; Abby Post 0-1 0-2 0; Kaitlyn Emanuel 3-10 0-1 6; Cierra Kluthe 3-4 1-5 7; Sydney Emanuel 4-13 5-6 15; Megan Ortmeier 3-8 4-8 10; Lauren Emanuel 2-10 6-8 11; Totals 17-54 16-30 55
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: NC 4 (Marshall, Neesen 3); NBC 5 (Williams 2, S. Emanuel 2, L. Emanuel)