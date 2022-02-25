BATTLE CREEK – Class C No. 3-rated North Bend Central quickly established on Friday that it intended to return to Lincoln and try to claim a third consecutive Class C1 state title.
The Tigers held Ainsworth scoreless for the first 4:38 to build up an eight-point lead and went on to post a 58-32 victory in the Class C1, District 3 final.
“I thought we did a really good job in all areas, especially on defense,” North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. “They’re a tough team to match up with because of their size and shooting ability. I thought we did a good job for the most part, and I was really proud of how we didn’t give them second shots. If they missed it, we got the ball every time and that was big.”
The Tigers (24-2) outrebounded the Bulldogs 35-16 and set the tone on defense right away. Ainsworth (17-9) had one missed shot and four turnovers over its first five possessions.
“We ride our defense more than anything,” Sterup said. “We came out focused and followed the game plan and I thought we guarded well most of the night.”
Junior Kaitlyn Emanuel – who had 19 points and 10 rebounds – said North Bend Central was focused on performing well on defense.
“We knew that they had a couple of big girls and they could shoot it,” she said. “They’re a well-rounded team, so we really came out with the mindset that we had to stop them on defense and then our offense would fall in place.”
Aleya Bourek added 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting on 3-pointers for the Tigers. Freshman Lindsey Emanuel came off the bench and produced nine points while going 4-for-4 from the floor while Sydney Emanuel chipped in eight points.
Kaitlyn Nelson led Ainsworth with nine points.
This is the fourth consecutive season that North Bend Central advanced to the state tournament.
Sterup said he wanted his team to realize that it is still special.
“Unfortunately, it’s becoming one of those deals where people expected it,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that they enjoy it and realize that it’s not a given. They’ve embraced it, gotten better all year and really worked hard this week, so I’m really proud of them.”
Kaitlyn Emanuel said having won two state titles makes the team hungry to repeat that feeling at the end of this season, too.
“We all knew and experienced how fun it was even if it was from the student section because they were too young,” she said. “We’re a whole new team this year, so this is really exciting.”
And Sterup stressed that this was a new team with some players facing the pressure of being a defending state champion for the first time.
“This is a new group – a lot of new faces,” he said. “They had to get used to that (pressure) as well, so I think it made us better dealing with that. Hopefully it makes us better (at the state tournament).”
Not getting complacent has gotten the Tigers this far.
“It’s our work ethic in practice. We really get after it,” Kaitlyn Emanuel said. “The team really pushes everyone to get better. That’s exciting.
“Knowing that we have been in that position before and others have not, we try to use that to our advantage.”
But one new thing for North Bend Central and the rest of the qualifiers for the girls state tournament is a longer layoff. With the boys and girls being combined into one week for this year, the Tigers and the rest of C1 won’t tip off until Monday, March 7 – four days later than usual.
“Five days of practice or whatever is certainly not ideal, so we’re going to have to figure out a plan,” Sterup said. “Hopefully we keep them fresh and motivated. That’ll be the test.”
Ainsworth 4 6 12 10—32
North Bend Central 14 11 15 18—58
AINSWORTH (17-9): Bria Delimont 1-5 0-0 2; Madelyn Goochey 0-2 0-2 0; Kendyl Delimont 3-7 2-3 8; Elizabeth Wilkins 1-2 0-0 2; Kaitlyn Nelson 4-10 0-0 9; Karli Kral 2-3 1-2 5; Cameryn Goochey 2-6 0-0 4; Saylen Young 0-0 0-0 0; Emma Sears 0-0 0-0 0; Kerstyn Held 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 14-36 3-7 32.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (24-2): Aleya Bourek 4-8 0-0 12; Madison Bishop 1-4 0-0 2; Kaitlyn Emanuel 7-13 5-8 19; Sydney Emanuel 3-10 2-2 8; Madelyn Gaughen 2-3 2-4 6; Lindsey Emanuel 4-4 1-2 9; Josie Cleveringa 0-1 2-4 2; Brooklyn Shaw 0-0 0-0 0; Kathryn Gaughen 0-0 0-0 0; Haley Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Lara Dolezal 0-0 0-1 0; Abby Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-43 12-21 58.