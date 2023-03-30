Kaitlyn Emanuel never experienced a loss in a girls state basketball tournament game.
The North Bend Central senior finished 12-0 in her career, playing a big part in four Class C1 championship runs.
And she did even more this season, having to up her game with starter Josie Cleveringa sidelined by an injury.
“She took the brunt of a lot,” Tigers coach Aaron Sterup said. “Not only the ball handling and scoring on herself, but a lot of the defense. She’s got a lot on her plate, and we’re glad she’s on our side.”
Yutan coach Clay Carlton, whose team lost to the Tigers in the first round, felt like most opposing coaches do after facing Emanuel.
“She’s a special player. She’s tough,” he said. “I mean, what do you do? She’s a great athlete. She can shoot it. She can get to the rim. She’s unbelievable in transition.
“She’s a tough matchup for everyone. Just great athlete, great competitor. I mean, we have kids who compete like that, but they aren’t 6-1 and that athletic. She is a special, special player.”
Emanuel repeats as the captain of the Daily News’ Class C Elite Eight.
The 6-footer averaged 16.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.3 assists while leading the Tigers to their four-peat, only the second in Class C1 history.
She is joined by six other players who helped lead their teams to state tournament appearances in Class C2.
Not only were they the best players in the region, they also helped dominate the all-state lists as the area proved to be a hotbed of girls basketball talent this season.
That includes sophomore state champion Maya Dolliver of Pender and twins Chaney and Sadie Nelson, who helped Oakland-Craig place second.
Ponca’s Samantha Ehlers is a three-time first-team selection, while Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel joins Emanuel and Chaney Nelson as repeat Elite Eight members.
Crofton’s Caitlin Guenther and Summerland’s Adyson Mlnarik are a pair of juniors who are first-time first-team picks.
The second team is dominated by seniors and juniors.
The four seniors are Wakefield’s Alex Arenas, Wayne’s Brooklyn Kruse, Pierce’s Morgan Moeller and Lutheran High Northeast’s Mia Wiederin, who graduates holding most of the Eagles’ career records.
Juniors are Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Isabel Hass, Crofton’s Ellie Tramp and Pender’s Avery Wegner, who put together an impressive season for the state champion Pendragons while battling through a painful hip injury since mid-December.
North Bend Central’s Lindsey Emanuel is the lone sophomore on the second team.
The third team includes senior Hadley Cheatum of Summerland along with juniors Kendyl Delimont of Ainsworth, Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler and Kelsy Steffen of Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Half of the team is made up of sophomores.
They are Elkhorn Valley’s JJ Black, Homer’s Rylie Harris, Pierce’s Skylar Scholting and Battle Creek’s Sami Wemhoff.
Selections are based on coaches’ nominations, recommendations of opponents’ coaches, statistics and observations of Daily News writers.
First Team
Maya Dolliver, Pender
Grade: Sophomore. Height: 5-6. Position: Guard.
Averages: 15 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals.
Coach Jason Dolliver: “Maya had a fantastic season. She was able to be the best she could possibly be because of the teammates that surrounded her. What they brought to the table allowed her strengths to shine. She has worked very hard to get where she is, and she is a fierce competitor.”
Samantha Ehlers, Ponca
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-0. Position: Forward.
Averages: 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals.
Coach Bob Hayes: “Samantha is a two-time all-state selection and has signed with Morningside. She ends her career second in points scored and third all-time in rebounds. She scored 1,171 points in her career.”
Caitlin Guenther, Crofton
Grade: Junior. Height: 6-0. Position: Center.
Averages: 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.6 steals.
Coach Maggie Moon: “Caitlin was a person and player we could always count on this season. She embraced her new leadership role and never failed to hold herself and her teammates accountable in practice, during games and in the classroom.”
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-11. Position: Guard.
Averages: 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4 steals, 2.9 assists.
Coach Matt Murren: “Chloe is one of the most dynamic players in the state both offensively and defensively. She had two 30-points plus games and 10 20-points plus games. She can score at the rim and improved her shot this year, shooting 49% from the field.”
Adyson Mlnarik, Summerland
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-7. Position: Guard.
Averages: 20 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.4 steals.
Coach Greg Appleby: “Ady was a great scorer and all around player this year for the Bobcats. She led us to 19 wins and within one game of the state tournament.”
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-8. Position: Guard.
Averages: 13 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2 steals.
Coach Scott Guzinski: “Chaney didn’t play in the fourth quarter of 10-plus games. She scored 53 points in the state tournament. She is a four-year starter and a three-time state qualifier.”
Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-9. Position: Guard.
Averages: 12.8 points, 3 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.1 assists.
Coach Scott Guzinski: “Sadie made 150 3-pointers in her career. She is a four-year starter and a three-time state qualifier.”
Second Team
Alex Arenas Wakefield Senior 5-9
Lindsey Emanuel North Bend Central Sophomore 5-8
Isabel Hass Guardian Angels CC Junior 5-5
Brooklyn Kruse Wayne Senior 6-3
Morgan Moeller Pierce Senior 5-6
Ellie Tramp Crofton Junior 5-7
Avery Wegner Pender Junior 5-10
Mia Wiederin Lutheran High Northeast Senior 5-6
Third Team
JJ Black Elkhorn Valley Sophomore 6-2
Hadley Cheatum Summerland Senior 5-10
Kendyl Delimont Ainsworth Junior 5-7
Rylie Harris Homer Sophomore 5-6
Jordan Metzler Wakefield Junior 5-5
Skylar Scholting Pierce Sophomore 5-7
Kelsy Steffen Guardian Angels CC Junior 5-7
Sami Wemhoff Battle Creek Sophomore 5-11
Honorable Mention
Ainsworth: Cameryn Goochey, Jocelyn Good; Battle Creek: Mya Zohner, Reagan Brummels; Boone Central: Macy Rankin, Mara Ranslem; Clarkson/Leigh: Brynn Settje; Crofton: Sammie Allen; Elkhorn Valley: Karlee Brogerg, Joslynn Larson; Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Brynn Baumert, Reese Throener; Hartington-Newcastle: Alivia Morten; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Halle Beller, Claire Korth; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Mallory Ericksen, Tali Erwin; Madison: Salena Duinkerken; North Bend Central: Madison Bishop, Josie Cleveringa; North Central: Allie Cosgrove, Adisyn Anderson; O’Neill: Presley Heiss, Olivia Young; Oakland-Craig: Syd Guzinski, Adi Rennerfeldt; Osmond/Randolph: Cali Gutz, Erin Engel; Pender: Lillie Timm, Olyvia Nelson; Pierce: Hadley Wragge; Ponca: Ashlyn Kingsbury, Gracen Evans; Stanton: Olivia Cunningham, Becca Stoddard; Summerland: Lydia Robertson; Tekamah-Herman: Preslee Hansen; Valentine: Tacey From; West Holt: Maci Nemetz, Ainsley Galyen; West Point-Beemer: Allie Kaup, Campbell Snodgrass; Winnebago: Amani Means-Ghostdog, Tressa BigBear; Wisner-Pilger: Emma Heller, Camryn Bellar.