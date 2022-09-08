HUMPHREY – Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family looked like a tired team on Thursday.
North Bend Central’s Cassandra Burbach would have good reason to have a tired serving arm, too.
With the junior serving, the Class C No. 1-rated Tigers produced 30 points to roll past the Bulldogs 25-13, 25-8, 25-8 in an early-season meeting of undefeated teams.
When Burbach serves, North Bend Central’s Josie Cleveringa and Kaitlyn Emanuel are both in the front row. The duo combined for 27 kills against the Bulldogs (4-1).
“We have our two big hitters in the front row, so if we’re going to dominate, that’s the rotation we want to dominate on,” NBC coach Amy Sterup said. “That’s why we start with that one, and Cassandra is a very steady server. She’s got a little bit of spin to it, and it’s a good rotation all around.
“I like to see that we’re dominating there because sometimes it doesn’t work that way. Tonight, it just happened to fall our way.”
Burbach served the match’s first eight points in a sign of things to come.
“I think everybody cheering me on helps,” she said. “I’m confident when I serve, so it was fun.”
The Tigers had a second 8-0 run with Burbach serving in the third set. She also served two runs of 5-0 and one of four points during the match.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Cami Oelsligle said that in addition to facing one of the top teams in Class C1, the Bulldogs were also battling the aftereffects of Tuesday’s five-set win at Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
“We’re kind of on a hangover from Tuesday night,” she said. “We played GACC and there is no air conditioning there. We’re not used to that clearly when you feel how chilly it is in this gym. We went there and it was kind of a shock.
“We had one girl out with heat exhaustion (on Wednesday), so we’re trying to recover their bodies. You could see the hangover because usually we’re scrappier than that. We couldn’t keep balls alive, but they are exceptional hitters.”
The second was the one competitive set with the Bulldogs leading 10-9 before another run with Burbach serving gave the Tigers a 15-10 advantage.
“Usuall, our second set is our better set, so I don’t know if they need to get a feel for the game and then compete a little bit,” Oelsligle said. “But we were smarter with our shots. We kept talking about how important it was to keep them out of system so they couldn’t get the sets on the net.”
Sophomore setter Kathryn Gaughen had 33 assists for North Bend Central, which added another impressive win to its 8-0 record.
The Tigers have handed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Oakland-Craig and Archbishop Bergan their only losses. Otherwise, that trio of teams is 16-0. They also beat Wisner-Pilger (6-2) on Saturday along with Oakland-Craig.
Those two wins especially were a nice boost.
“I think it helped us a lot because one of the teams is always our rival, and beating them felt really good,” Burbach said. “I think it’ll just help us want to keep it going.”
Sterup said: “I think it’s a good confidence booster any time you can take down teams that are rated. But there’s a lot of season left, so we’re just going to see what happens and take it day by day and game by game.
“The girls are staying grounded, and we’re just going to see what the next game holds for us.”
Burbach said the team’s attitude has led to the undefeated start.
“We work well together and we communicate together to get through the ups and downs so we don’t get stuck somewhere,” she said.
Sterup is enthusiastic about that aspect of her team.
“I really like their attitude. Their attitude is really good,” she said. “They’re trying to stay more confident and more positive on the court. They’re working well together and working hard at practice.”
Oelsligle said the Bulldogs might have felt some extra nerves in the meeting of undefeated teams, so taking that first loss might actually be a plus since it is rare for volleyball teams not to drop a match. She hopes the team uses this experience to learn.
“We need this intensity at practices,” she said. “There were a couple of times I got after some girls for not making an effort on the ball. Tuesday night they made the effort and we saved the ball. If you make that effort every single time in practice, it’s just a natural motion for your body.”
North Bend Central (8-0) 25 25 25
Humphrey/LHF (4-1) 13 17 8
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (kills-aces-blocks): Kathryn Gaughen 0-0-0, Cassandra Burbach 1-3-1, Lindsey Emanuel 6-0-0, Kaitlyn Emanuel 12-1-4, Josie Cleveringa 15-1-2, Jayla VanAmpting 0-0-0, Sophie Comstock 0-0-0, Brooklyn Shaw 0-0-0, Lauren Sterup 1-0-0. Totals 35-5-7.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (kills-aces-blocks): Alivia Schemek 0-0-0, Mollie Groteluschen 3-0-1, Alisha Dahlberg 4-0-0, Abilyn Schneider 1-1-1, Ali Brandl 2-1-1, Alexis Groteluschen 3-1-0, Addison Groene 1-0-0, Faith Korth 2-0-1, Jenaya Wemhoff 0-0-0, Ashley Pfeifer 1-0-0, Barbie Korth 0-0-0. Totals 17-3-4.
Set assists: North Bend Central 34 (Gaughen 33, K. Emanuel 1), Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 16 (Schneider 15, Groene 1).