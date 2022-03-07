LINCOLN – Only one opponent this season scored more points against North Bend Central than Malcolm did to open the Class C1 girls basketball state tournament on Monday.
But that didn’t bring the Tigers’ threepeat bid to an end at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
North Bend Central never trailed after a 10-0 run in the first half and put away the seventh-seeded Clippers 61-49.
“We’re always looking to attack the rim and get shots up,” said junior Kaitlyn Emanuel, who had 26 points and 14 rebounds. “I think we have a little bit of experience from the past couple of years, so I think that helps a lot when it comes to the state tournament down here. We have that advantage over everyone.”
North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said he had seen some teams with state experience look nervous earlier in the day, but his Tigers seemed to work through any jitters quickly.
Malcolm used seven points from Alyssa Fortik to go up 11-9 before North Bend Central responded with 10 unanswered.
“The way they were shooting, we had to score a lot,” Sterup said. “We don’t usually give up that many points, but they are tough to guard and shot the ball well. So, we were able to get good shots every time down and get layups when we needed to.
“We were in attack mode from the beginning, and that’s what we needed to be.”
Emanuel said: “I think we were consistently looking to score and not let anything on the other side of the court get us down. Really, our defense was also a big part of that run.”
Malcolm (21-6) put up the second-highest total against the Tigers despite never scoring more than two unanswered baskets.
The Emanuel sisters kept answering on the offensive end in the first half. At the intermission, the trio combined for 31 of the team’s 33 points – Kaitlyn 18, Sydney seven and Lindsey six. And Kaitlyn assisted on the other basket.
But Kaitlyn Emanuel especially proved to be a matchup problem for Malcolm, which never got closer than eight points after halftime.
“She’s hard for anybody to guard,” Sterup said. “When you are 6-foot tall and you can run, shoot, drive and finish – she’s just a matchup problem for anybody. She makes everybody else on our team better.”
North Bend Central (25-2) advances to Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Having a day off will be a new experience that leaves Sterup with mixed feelings.
“We’ve done pretty well without the day off the last couple of years, but I certainly think it gives us a chance to regroup and figure out what we’re going to do,” he said. “I think in the end it’s a good thing. We just have to use it properly.”
Malcolm 11 11 13 14 -- 49
North Bend Central 17 16 11 17 -- 61
MALCOLM (21-6): Reagan Wondercheck 3-4 0-1 8; Jordan Denton 0-2 0-0 0; Lyssa Fortik 9-19 2-2 24; Diamond Sedlak 1-6 0-0 2; Emma Brown 6-12 2-2 15; Kiley Elkins 0-0 0-0 0; Abigail Zegar 0-0 0-0 0; Alanea Babb 0-0 0-0 0; Madison Schultz 0-0 0-0 0; Lauryn England 0-0 0-0 0; Mattie Kucera 0-0 0-0 0; Delaney Wollberg 0-1 0-0 0; Addyson Hanson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 4-5 49.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (25-2): Aleya Bourek 2-3 0-0 6; Madison Bishop 1-4 2-2 4; Kaitlyn Emanuel 10-16 5-7 26; Sydney Emanuel 5-12 2-2 13; Madelyn Gaughen 0-0 0-0 0; Lindsey Emanuel 3-4 2-2 8; Josie Cleveringa 2-5 0-0 4; Abbygail Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Shaw 0-0 0-0 0; Lara Dolezal 0-1 0-0 0; Haley Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 11-13 61.