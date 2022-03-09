LINCOLN – Having already experienced the tall task that North Bend Central faced in the Class C1 girls state tournament semifinals paid off for the Tigers on Wednesday.
The Tigers avenged a regular-season loss to Grand Island Central Catholic – which features four players 6-foot-1 or taller – and advanced to their third consecutive championship game with a 44-32 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Crusaders handed North Bend Central a 45-37 loss on Jan. 9, but this time the Tigers came in with a different attitude.
“I was really proud of our toughness,” NBC coach Aaron Sterup said. “I think playing them the first time helped us understand the physicality, and they really came in ready to be physical. I think we had to match physicality and when they did get a shot we had to box out and hold them to one (shot), and I think we did that a lot of the time.”
GICC (21-6) blocked several shots in the first quarter and led 6-4 going into the second. But then North Bend Central (26-2) took over with a 7-0 run to open the quarter and a 9-0 spurt to close it.
That enabled the Tigers to take a 24-12 halftime lead.
The Crusaders’ leading scorer Lucy Ghaifan scored six points in the first half on 3-for-9 shooting.
“I think we did a lot better job of guarding the post and guarding as a whole team, not just one person,” said senior Sydney Emanuel, who had a game-high 14 points. “Everyone was digging in to help on (Ghaifan) because she’s the biggest threat for them.
“I think we came in with a different perspective knowing that, yes, they are tall but we can play with them no matter what.”
Kaitlyn Emanuel had the main duties on Ghaifan. That helped lead to her own uncharacteristic 0-for-6 shooting performance in the first half although she collected 10 of her 15 rebounds prior to halftime.
“I think it took away from Kaitlyn’s offensive game because she had a lot of work to do on defense, but she did a great job of neutralizing (Ghaifan) because she does a great job inside,” Sterup said.
GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said holding Kaitlyn Emanuel without a field goal in the first half and still being down 12 was surprising.
“Our defense is something we’ve hung our hat on all year long,” he said. “Every game we’ve played there has been an outstanding player on the other team. Kaitlyn is as good as they come, and we put Chloe Cloud on her. Chloe has had an outstanding year with defense and she’s risen to the challenge every game we’ve played.”
Kaitlyn Emanuel made her first two baskets in the third quarter after the Crusaders closed within 24-19, and Aleya Bourek hit her only field goal – a key 3-pointer in transition after a late turnover – to send the Tigers into the fourth quarter with a 31-21 advantage.
“That’s kind of what (Bourek) does,” Sterup said. “She doesn’t make a lot of them, but it seems like when she does it’s at a time when you need it. You want to keep that lead double digits. You feel a lot better double digits, so that was huge.”
Despite its height disadvantage, North Bend Central held a 37-33 advantage in rebounds. Sixteen of those came on the offensive end.
“They’re athletic and they play hard and they crash the boards hard,” Mayfield said. “They might be 30 feet from the basket but they’re going to go down and get the rebound. …
“The physicality of the game should play into us with our post players, but we just played a little bit scared. It wasn’t our day today.”
North Bend Central will try to secure its third consecutive state title on Friday at 11 a.m. when it takes on top-seeded Lincoln Lutheran at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sydney Emanuel said doing so would be a dream ending for her and the team’s other three seniors.
“It’s absolutely amazing, and I don’t want to go out any other way,” she said. “I’m excited that we got there again.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work and believing in ourselves that we can do it. It’s not just because you’ve been here the year before but continuously working every practice and every game because you know where you want to be in the end.”
GICC 6 6 9 11 -- 32
North Bend Central 4 20 7 13 -- 44
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC (21-6): Jenna Heidelk 0-3 2-4 2; Alyssa Wilson 0-3 0-0 0; Gracie Woods 1-5 0-0 2; Chloe Cloud 4-12 0-0 8; Lucy Ghaifan 5-11 3-4 13; Carolyn Maser 1-1 0-0 2; Bryndal Moody 1-2 0-0 2; Anna Tibbetts 0-2 2-2 2; Kylie Gangwish 0-0 0-0; Avery O’Boyle 0-1 0-0 0; Tristyn Hedman 0-1 1-2 1; Maggie Herbek 0-0 0-0 0; Hannah Gellatly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-41 8-12 32.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (26-2): Aleya Bourek 1-4 0-0 3; Madison Bishop 1-5 0-2 2; Kaitlyn Emanuel 3-13 5-6 11; Sydney Emanuel 5-12 3-6 14; Madelyn Gaughen 1-4 0-0 2; Lindsey Emanuel 2-5 3-6 7; Josie Cleveringa 2-4 1-2 5; Haley Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Lara Dolezal 0-2 0-0 0; Brooklyn Shaw 0-0 0-0 0; Abbygail Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Kathryn Gaughen 0-0 0-0 0; Cassandra Burbach 0-0 0-0 0; Jayla an Ampting 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 12-22 44.