LINCOLN — North Bend Central relied on its big-game experience to survive a second consecutive scare at the Class C1 state tournament on Friday.
Just like in Wednesday’s first-round win over Yutan, the top-seed Tigers saw a double-digit lead get whittled away in the fourth quarter against fifth-seed Malcolm.
But North Bend Central again never surrendered the lead, this time hanging on to edge the Clippers 48-42 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I think we just played together and trusted each other,” said sophomore guard Lindsey Emanuel, who had five of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and was 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. “It got close, and we just stayed together. We knew we could rely on each other and play our game.”
Malcolm trailed 36-24 entering the final period and got within 43-42 on Halle Dolliver’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining. The freshman had 15 of Malcolm’s 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback and finished with a game-high 25.
The Clippers, who lost in the teams’ earlier meeting 54-46, had a chance to go ahead, but NBC (27-1) forced a jump ball and got possession. Kaitlyn Emanuel had two free throws with 24.6 seconds left to make it a 45-42 lead.
Freshman Lauren Sterup got a steal to deny Malcolm (22-6) a chance to tie. Kaitlyn Emanuel hit another free throw before Lindsey Emanuel added two to put the game away.
“We built up a lead and let them come back in,” Lindsey Emanuel said. “You’ve just got to remember to stay composed and play the game.”
All-stater Kaitlyn Emanuel, who had 20 points, picked up her third foul 11 seconds into the third quarter of Friday’s Class C1 state tournament semifinal against Malcolm.
And that seemed to change the momentum, but in an unexpected way.
After Malcolm took a 22-20 lead on the ensuing free throws, the Tigers responded with a 16-2 run.
“I was thinking if Kaitlyn goes out, we have to push points and make up for her being out until she comes back in,” Lindsey Emanuel said.
But her older sister didn’t pick up her fourth until there was 3:13 left in the game and never went to the bench.
North Bend Central never led in the first half but also never trailed by more than five points.
Malcolm’s biggest lead of the half came late in the first quarter after it scored five unanswered to break an 8-8 tie.
The Clippers carried a 13-12 lead into the second quarter before the scoring drastically slowed down. Each team had just one basket over the first four minutes of the period.
Malcolm went up 20-16, but four free throws in a span of 33 seconds by senior Madison Bishop pulled the Tigers even entering halftime.
The Clippers lost starter Alyssa Fortik, who averages 10.6 points, to an injury with 5:04 left in the first quarter. Fortik hit the court hard after driving for an off-balanced shot in the paint.
North Bend Central starter Josie Cleveringa missed her second consecutive game because of an injury suffered in the district final.
North Bend Central will try to become only the second school to win four consecutive Class C1 state titles in Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship game.
Class C1 semifinal
Malcolm 13 7 4 18 — 42
North Bend Central 12 8 16 12 — 48
MALCOLM (22-6): Abigai Zegar 0-1 0-0 0; Alyssa Fortik 0-1 0-0 0; Diamond Sedlak 5-11 0-0 11; Emma Brown 1-5 1-2 3; Halle Dolliver 10-22 6-8 25; Madison Schultz 1-4 0-0 3; Alanea Babb 0-1 0-0 0; Keira Farritor 0-0 0-0 0; Camry Sehi 0-1 0-0 0; Addyson Hanson 0-0 0-0 0; Jhordyn Kirkpatrick 0-0 0-0 0; Delaney Wollberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 7-10 42..
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (27-1): Kathryn Gaughan 0-2 0-0 0; Madison Bishop 0-4 6-8 6; Kaitlyn Emanuel 7-12 6-7 20; Lindsay Emanuel 4-9 8-12 16; Lauren Sterup 3-7 0-0 6; Cassandra Burbach 0-2 0-0 0; Brooklyn Shaw 0-0 0-0 0; Abbygail Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Hailey Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-36 20-27 48.