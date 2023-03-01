LINCOLN — North Bend Central found its bid for a fourth consecutive Class C1 championship in surprising jeopardy on Wednesday in the first round of the state tournament.
The top-seeded Tigers raced out to a huge first-quarter lead over Yutan but needed late big plays by Kaitlyn Emanuel to secure a 48-43 victory at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“I think it was maybe the experience,” said Emanuel about holding off the Chieftains. “We were in these situations last year going into overtime in the championship, and we know how to keep calm even when it’s really intense on the court.”
Emanuel scored five of her game-high 20 points within a span of 2:54 of the fourth quarter, which immediately followed Yutan getting to within two points after trailing 17-0.
“I think we were ahead and got a little too comfortable,” Emanuel said. “When they started catching up, we were ‘Oh, my gosh’ and started to freak out a little bit. But I’m happy for my other senior on the court (Madison Bishop). She helped keep everyone calm.”
After defeating the Chieftains 41-26 in a subdistrict final, the Tigers (26-1) appeared well on their way to a second win over Yutan (22-5) in the postseason after scoring the game’s first 17 points.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, who had a double-double with 10 rebounds, and Lindsey Emanuel combined for 12 points during that run. Yutan missed its first four shots and had seven turnovers before finally getting on the scoreboard with 58 seconds left in the first quarter on a Mylee Tichota 3-pointer.
The Chieftains clawed their way back into the game with a 7-0 run, closing to within 21-14 on a Maura Tichota basket with 2:51 left in the half.
Bishop answered with a 3-point play 15 seconds later, and North Bend Central carried a 28-17 lead into halftime.
Yutan used a 6-0 run in the third to get back within six, and Laycee Josoff hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point try to make it a 35-31 contest with 6:37 left in the contest.
A steal and layup by Haley Kube made it 35-33 with 5:10 remaining, the first time the game was ever that close since North Bend Central’s opening basket was a 3.
That’s when Kaitlyn Emanuel took over. She hit a pair of free throws and a basket to get the Tigers up by six, then freshman Lauren Sterup put back a Kaitlyn Emanuel miss to push the lead to 41-33 with 2:42 remaining.
Sterup finished with 10 points starting in place of junior Josie Cleveringa, who was sidelined from an injury suffered in the district final win over Ord.
North Bend Central will try to take its next step toward a four-peat during Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“There’s been a lot said (about winning four in a row), and everyone has the confidence in us,” Kaitlyn Emanuel said. “We’re keeping our heads up and just taking it one game at a time.”
Class C1 state tournament
Yutan 3 14 11 15 — 43
North Bend Central 17 11 7 13 — 48
YUTAN (22-5): Haley Kube 4-12 0-0 9; Laycee Josoff 3-9 5-5 13; Alyssa Husing 0-1 2-2 2; Mylee Tichota 2-5 2-2 7; Maura Tichota 4-12 4-4 12; Delaney Shield 0-0 0-0 0; Kennedy Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-39 13-13 43.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (26-1): Kathryn Gaughan 1-3 0-0 2; Madison Bishop 2-4 3-3 7; Kaitlyn Emanuel 8-14 3-4 20; Lindsay Emanuel 2-6 5-8 9; Lauren Sterup 4-5 0-0 10; Cassandra Burbach 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-33 11-15 48.