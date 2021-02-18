OMAHA - One of the best seasons in the history of the Norfolk wrestling program came to an end on Thursday as freshman 106-pounder Jesse Lewis won a state championships, two other Panthers wrestled in the finals and the team finished fourth.
Prior to Thursday, it is believed no Norfolk wrestling team had ever finished as high as fourth at state nor qualified three individuals for sate-finals matches.
Millard South ran away with the team title with 220.5 points. North Platte finished a distant second, Grand Island was third and then the Panthers.
"This is what we worked for is a top-five finish and it's great for the Norfolk Panthers to come down here and finish fourth and beat everybody's expectations," Norfolk coach Justin Grey said.
Lewis opened up the finals at the CHI Health Center by leading the rest of the Class A wrestlers in the parade of champions then stepped on the mat to take on top-ranked Gabe Turman of Lincoln East for 106-pound title.
"He was so nervous going into that match," Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. "But like my coach from Neligh, Gary Davis siad, 'If you're not nervous, you're not ready.' I think it makes you a better wrestler."
Both Lewis and Turman were careful early, but about 30 seconds into the match, Lewis executed a perfect ankle pick, tripped Turman and scored two points for a takedown.
"All I was worried about was getting that first takedown," Lewis said. "If I got the first takedown, I knew I could win. Get the first takedown and play it safe the rest of the match."
Lewis rode out the remainder of the first period and chose the down position to start the second. The Norfolk freshman thwarted every Turman attempt to turn him on his back.
Turman chose down to start the third period and cut Lewis' lead to 2-1 with an escape. Then, with about a minute left in the match, Turman was able to get in on a single leg but Lewis countered with a double-leg and hung on for the remainder of the period and the championship.
"I knew he was a scrapper, so my main goal was to take a double-leg all the way through," Lewis said. "At the end, I knew he was going to try to go over the top of me like he did; it didn't go as planned and I got the win."
No pressure, but since Lewis won a state title as a freshman, he has a chance to be a four-time state champion. Lewis just smiled and laughed at the thought.
Norfolk's other finalists weren't as fortunate. In a battle of unbeatens at 160, Panther Josh Licking fell to Millard South's Antrell Teylor, 18-5. And Austin Taylor's Cinderella ride through the 170-pound bracket came up short, falling to Blayze Standley of Columbus , 5-2.
Grey called Licking, a senior, the leader of the room. "He's been a class act for four years for Norfolk wrestling, on and off the mat, such a great kid. But he's going to go on to do bigger and better things.
"And, Austin Miller, a junior, honestly, I can't say we expected him to be in the finals but anything can happen down here at state if you believe and you work hard, and hopefully Austin Miller will be back in the finals and win the state title for us next year."
The three Norfolk finalists qualified for their championship matches during Thursday morning's semifinals.
One other semifinalist, 145-pounder Jake Licking lost his semifinal and earned a fourth place in the consolation bracket.
In Lewis' 106-pound match, Omaha Central's Darrell Bonam Jr. was able to shoot for a single leg and nearly scored with a takedown. But Lewis countered and spun to score a takedown of his own.
"I walked in nervous and I was definitely on the edge of my step," Lewis said. "When he got that single leg, I started freaking out. But I've gone through it and my coach just told me to keep my head in the game and I came out on top."
The Norfolk freshman began to dominate and held on for the 9-1 major decision.
Josh Licking at 160, fell behind Kolby Lukasiewicz of Grand Island early, giving up a takedown and 2-point near fall.
"I was definitely not feeling the best after the first period," Licking said. "But I've been down before in this tournament and whoever wrestles all three periods gets the win."
Licking had the top position to start the second period, scored a 2-point near fall and trailed 4-2.
The Norfolk senior started the third in the down position and pulled to within one with an escape just seven seconds in. He then shot for a takedown and got it with just over a minute left for a 5-4 lead.
"I knew I had a better gas tank than him, so I felt if I could go hard the whole third period, and getting that turn in the second period was really big. I know when I got that last takedown he just sort of broke," Licking said.
Licking's teammate, 170-pounder Miller, trailed Jack McDonnell of Bellevue West 4-0 midway through the second period when he got on the board with an escape and followed with a takedown to pull within 4-3 entering the third.
The Norfolk wrestler had the down position to start the third period and found McDonnell riding high.
"Last year, I lost to him in the quarters by one point," Miller said. "Kind of the same situation, but this year I was going to go out there and give it everything I had."
Miller was able to finish the reversal and put the Bellevue West wrestler on his back for a pin with just under a minute on the clock.
"He was overpowering me in the first two periods. I ended up just focusing on myself and I ended up getting the pin," Miller said.
"Austin sometimes doesn't believe in his talents but when we're yelling positive things from the corner, he starts to believe," Grey said.
All three Norfolk wrestlers who started the day in the consolation bracket - Gavin Van Driel (113), Weston Godfrey (132) and Brayden Heffner (285) - lost their consolation semifinals and came up one match short of a medal.
Grey would have liked to see a few more medals on Thursday, but the Panthers' solid team performance had him upbeat as he thought about the future.
"Norfolk's going to be back again next year. Hopefully, we'll get an offseason to put in some time and get these guys to the next level and make a run at that first-place trophy next year," he said.