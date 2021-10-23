KEARNEY - Norfolk's lone entry in the Class A girls state cross country championship, Paige Godfrey, ended her season with a 57th-place finish on Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Norfolk's Godfrey closes season at state meet
It was a strange setting for Godfrey. The Norfolk girls team has employed the pack-running strategy with great success this season. But on Friday, Godfrey was on her own.
"It was hard to run without my teammates and everything but it was still good that I was able to come and race at the state," Godfrey said. "It was kind of hard in the first half because me and coach just talked about me going out fast so I could get in the top half, which is our goal.
"The beginning of the race was pretty rough. I started pretty fast to stay with the first pack. "The last half, I just wanted to stay with the group I was in - it got really hard to do but I fought through it."
Godfrey's teammates were in Kearney, cheering her on at various points of the 5,000-meter course. Just the same, she would have rather had them running the race with her.
"It's harder to push myself becuase they push me and they help me be better and it's harder to do that by yourself than it is with a group of girls who want you to do better and you want them to do better as well."
And the Panther junior is set to repeat her appearance in Kearney next season.
"I love the competition of racing and the competition here is the best," she said. "I love my team and we are like best friends outside of cross country - next year we all want to come down here and compete together."
