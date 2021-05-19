OMAHA — Norfolk girls pole vaulter Nealy Brummond cleared 11 feet for the first time this year and tied for second place in the Class A state track and field meet at Burke Stadium on Wednesday.
Brummond came into the competition at 9-6 and made that height, as well as 10 feet and 10-6 all on her first attempt.
The Panther senior then cleared 11 feet on her second try but was unable to get over the bar at 11-6, which would have set a new Northeast Nebraska record.
"I've kind of been struggling throughout the year so it felt nice getting that 11 foot once out of my whole junior year," Brummond said.
The Panther vaulter said she felt good going up on her third attempt at 11-6. "I just need to work on things with my feet," she said. "I'm trying to put them down instead of turning well, but it will come to me, hopefully, this summer in practices."
Brummond tied for the silver medal with Fremont's Hailey Newill while both finished behind champion Anna Vedral of Lincoln Pius X, a senior who, Brummond said, had just started pole vaulting this year.
Norfolk's other medal came from the 4x800-meter relay team of Abby Ruda, Rachel Mortimer, Molly Meier and Paige Godfrey, which finished eighth in a time of 9 minutes, 58.25 seconds.
On the third leg, Meier was in 10th place when she received the baton and seventh when she handed it to Godfrey.
"We wanted to place so bad," Meier said, "and everyone was super good, so I knew if I stuck with them, that would get us the pace and then if I had the strength to pass them, then I could."
The anchor leg, Godfrey lost a couple of positions on her first trip around the Burke oval and was in ninth place with a lap to go. But she passed Brooklyn Doering of Lincoln Pius X down the home stretch to earn the Panthers a spot on the medal stand.
Coincidentally, Godfrey thought she hadn't done enough. "I thought we were actually in 10th place, not in ninth place, so I thought we had to pass those two girls, so I caught the one but evened up with the other (Rachael Chambers of Millard North), but she leaned ahead of me right at the end, but I felt good about passing that one girl."
The Panthers also had hopes for a medal in the shot put, but Makenna Skiff — who has thrown over 40 feet this year — finished 12th with a put of 36 feet, 1 ¼ inches. Her teammate, Torrance Tso earned 19th place with a mark of 33-7¼.
Panther hurdler Amaya Williams finished fourth in her 100-meter heat in a time of 15.68 but still managed to grab the No. 8 qualifying spot for the finals.
Williams also finished fourth in her 300-meter prelim but failed to make Thursday's final.
CLASS A GIRLS (after 5 of 17 events): Fremont 35, Kearney 24, Millard South 18, PL South 16.5, Lincoln Southwest 13, Millard North 10, Lincoln Pius X 10, Elkhorn South 10, Lincoln East 9.5, Norfolk 8, Millard West 7, Omaha Central 6, Grand Island 6, Omaha Marian 5, Gretna 5, Omaha Westside 4, Papillion-La Vista 3, Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln North Star 2, Lincoln High 0.5, Columbus 0.5.
Finals
3,200: 1. Elli Dahl, Fremont, 10:47.65. 2. Kaylie Crews, Papio South. 3. Hannah Godwin, Kearney, 11:03.41. 4. Stella Miner, Omaha Marian, 11:04.05. 5. Claire White, Omaha Westside, 11:31.05. 6. Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 11:32. 7. Izzy Apel, Lincoln East, 11:32.04. 8. Maris Dahl, Fremont, 11:36.01.
4x800 relay: 1. Fremont, 9:19.73. 2. Lincoln Southwest, 9:21.76. 3. Elkhorn South, 9:37.33. 4. Papio South, 9:37.60. 5. Lincoln East, 9:44.67. 6. Millard West, 9:44.99. 7. Millard North, 9:57.59. 8. Norfolk, 9:58.25. .
Shot put: 1. Lily Novacek, Kearney, 42-7. 2. Kat Beachler, Millard North, 41-6. 3. Mackenzie Kinning, Fremont, 39-7¾. 4. Avery Franzen, Kearney, 39-6. 5. Kamdyn Barrientos, Grand Island, 38-3½. 6. Brooke Dumont, Papillion-La Vista, 38-3¼. 7. Kinsley Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 37-11¾. 8. Mia Knigge, Fremont, 37-4¾.
Triple jump: 1. Lilee Kaasch, Millard South, 38-4¾. 2. Amari Laing, Millard South, 36-11¾. 3. Nyadhol Thichiot, Omaha Central, 36-9. 4. Carly Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 36-2¾. 5. Maddie Mactaggart, Millard West, 35-7½. 6. Izzy Rich, Kearney, 35-4½. 7. Cassidy Hinken, Grand Island, 35-3½. 8. Grace Henry, Elkhorn South, 34-10½.
Pole vault: 1. Anna Vedral, Lincoln Pius X, 12-0. 2. Hailey Newill, Fremont, 11-0. 2. Nealy Brummond, Norfolk, 11-0. 4. Tayler Evans, Gretna, 10-6. 5. Toni Stumpff, Lincoln East, 10-6. 5. Maria Kimpson, Papio South, 10-6. 7. Lilyan Lam, Lincoln Southeast, J10-6. 8. Emma Brownlow, Columbus, 10-0.
Qualifiers for Thursday finals
100: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 12.23; Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 12.25; Neryah Hekl, Lincoln High, 12.28; Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 12.35; Zakeirah Johnson, Omaha Burke, 12.36; Tate Norblade, Papio South, 12.41; Nebtom N'Da, Bellevue East, 12.43; Alahna Davis, Omaha Central, 12.59.
200: Tate Norblade, Papio South, 25.19; Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 25.21; Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 25.41; Lauren Harris, Omaha Marian, 25.55; Tania Gleason, Fremont, 25.59; Zakeirah Johnson, Omaha Burke, 25.60; Marie Pfannenstiel, Elkhorn South, 25.68; Tania Johnson, Bellevue West, 25.85.
400: Lauren Harris, Omaha Marian, 57.22; Sadie Millard, Millard West, 58.14; Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 58.55; Allison Louthan, Millard North, 58.79; Brooke Rose, Gretna, 59.00; Tania Johnson, Bellevue West, 59.14; Jaeden Webb, Lincoln North Star, 59.94; Abbie Smith, Millard South, 1:00.12.
100 hurdles:, Lindsay Adams, Millard West, 14.88; Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X, 15.01; Jaida Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, 15.13; Laney Songster, Northeast, 15.20; Anna Vedral, Lincoln Pius X, 15.34; Addison Webster, Gretna, 15.34; Josie Garrett, Columbus, 15.40; Amaya Williams, Norfolk, 15.68.
300 hurdles: Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X, 44.93; Lindsay Adams, Millard West, 46.02; Makayla Thompson, Omaha Burke, 46.45; Jaida Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, 46.68; Annalee Ventling-Brown, Lincoln East, 46.93; Nyadhol Thichiot, Omaha Central, 47.41; Hailey Whitmarsh, Millard North, 47.42; Keeley Hourigan, Millard West, 47.54.