The Norfolk High Panthers baseball team got the offense going late and started its 2023 season with a win, beating the Omaha Central Eagles 6-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Field.
The teams went into the bottom of the sixth tied 1-1. Norfolk had only registered two hits — a triple and a single by Jack Borgmann — up to that point.
Zach Cordner and Anden Schold each led off the frame with a walk. Sawyer Wolff grounded out, but not before a passed ball put the runners at second and third during his at bat.
Jacob Colligan followed with a sac fly to put the Panthers ahead. Carson Anderson then drove in one more with a single. Borgmann walked to keep the inning going, then Easton Sullivan hit another one-run single.
C.J. Hoffmann capped off the surge with a two-run double into left center field, making it a 6-1 ballgame.
Norfolk coach Brian Disch felt that it was Anderson’s RBI single that really got things going.
“I just think that was a big two-strike hit,” he said. “Carson spread his feet out and just stuck with the fastball and hit a hard line drive over the middle and gave us confidence at the plate and the rest of the guys responded to it as well.”
Wolff induced a fly out, a strikeout and another fly out in the top of the seventh to end the game and get Norfolk off to a 1-0 start to its season
The junior, who was credited with the win, threw 2⅔ innings in relief, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out three and walking one in the win.
Hoffman not only led the team with two runs batted in, but started the first 4⅓ innings. He allowed one unearned run on four hits while walking one and striking out four.
“Today, pretty much everything felt good. I did have some trouble throwing strikes, but it was just minor things, really small things that kind of messed it up,” Hoffmann said. “I was able to adjust that and everything worked out.”
Borgmann led the way with two hits and two runs scored. It was his first game for the Panthers since an injury knocked him out midway through the 2022 season.
The first of those runs came in the first inning, when the senior drew a walk on a 3-2 count, then scored on a wild pitch four batters later.
Christian Bartlett and Blake Denman each reached on a single for Omaha Central in the top of the second, but Hoffmann induced a 6-4-3 double play to escape the jam. Borgmann tripled in the bottom half with two outs, but Sullivan popped out.
The teams stalled for a bit until the top of the fifth, when Denman reached second base on a throwing error by third baseman Hudson Waldow. Denman then made it to third on a wild pitch in the next at bat, putting the tying run 90 feet away.
Ben Nodes drove him in with a single to tie the game, ending Hoffman’s day on the mound. Wolff’s first pitch of the day induced a 6-4-3 double play to limit the damage.
Norfolk is looking to adopt a slogan used by Nebraska’s baseball team this season; gritty over pretty.
Disch felt that the message showed itself on Tuesday in the Panthers’ ability to get hits late in the inning and late in the count.
“Part of that slogan is our two-out hits,” he said. “We had some two-out hits and some two-strike hits and that’s the big part of what’s going to help us win baseball games.”
Norfolk continues its season on Thursday, when it travels to face Lincoln North Star in a doubleheader. Disch hopes that in the doubleheader, and as the season goes on, the Panthers can start games stronger.
“We need to be a little bit more confident hitting fastballs early in the count and we will,” he said. “We’ve just got to get more reps in and improve upon our performance today on Thursday.”
Omaha Central 000 010 0 1 4 0
Norfolk 100 005 X 6 5 1
WP: Sawyer Wolff. LP: Ben Nodes. 2B: (NOR) Easton Sullivan, C.J. Hoffmann; (OC) Ashton Vincent. 3B: (NOR) Jack Borgmann.