MADISON — A Norfolk man was sentenced for attempted strangulation and a protection order violation here in Madison County District Court on Friday.
Damen Barg, 22, was arrested in late December 2019 after Norfolk police officers were called to an apartment at 111 Gold Strike Drive, where there were reports of adults arguing and a child screaming, according to court documents.
When officers arrived, they found Barg outside of an apartment and made contact with a woman inside. The woman told officers that Barg had slapped her several times, pushed her and choked her. She had previously been granted a protection order against Barg.
Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said Barg’s attitude toward the incident was concerning.
“It does concern me a little bit that he seems to be shifting blame onto the victim (in the presentence investigation),” Kiernan said.
Barg’s attorney, Doug Stratton, said Barg does take responsibility for his actions.
“He shouldn’t have been there, he’s accepted responsibility,” Stratton said. “When I talk to Damen, what I see is a young man who has to mature. All of his attitudes have to mature.”
Stratton said he believed probation would be the best sentence for Barg.
Judge Mark Johnson said Barg’s actions showed he was not a good candidate for probation.
“You were previously told by a court to not have contact with this person. Your conduct was contemplated,” Johnson said. “The (presentence investigation) report indicates you’re placed at a high risk to reoffend.”
Johnson sentenced Barg to 270 days in jail with credit for 23 days served and court costs.
Johnson sentenced others for the following offenses Friday:
Attempted robbery
— Luis Martin, 22, 1103 Rose Lane, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 55 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Revocation of probation
— Keith Hudgeons, 30, 700 Channel Road, probation revoked, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 64 days served, costs.
— Cecille Laswell, 25, Stromsburg, probation revoked, 3 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 14 days served, $1,014.45 restitution, costs.