If Eric Stinson ever would need any guidance on what to do as a Madison County commissioner, he might look back at his father’s political career.
The late Jim Stinson served as a Norfolk City Council member for 10 years. Jim and his brother, Guy, were part of a family corporation that was in business for 65 years with stores in downtown Norfolk.
“Sometimes you have to make decisions that aren’t the best for you, but they are the best for the whole community,” Stinson said. “He made some decisions that helped Norfolk with development but might have hurt his business.”
Jim Stinson served on the Norfolk City Council from 1970 to 1980. It was a progressive time for Norfolk, with the original Highway 275 Bypass completed and more retail coming to town.
Eric Stinson is running for Madison County commissioner in District 2. Technically, he has an opponent, Libertarian Zak Hookstra of Norfolk. However, Hookstra announced on social media that he moved to South Dakota, which would make him ineligible if he isn’t living in the district on the day he is sworn in.
Stinson said if he is elected, one of the things his father taught him was the importance of being accessible to his constituents.
“As far as I am concerned, I would be elected by District 2, but I would serve the whole county. I think the three of us (commissioners) serve the whole county. I will be approachable and I will be accessible.”
The District 2 area consists of southern Norfolk, representing Norfolk’s third and fourth wards. It is the only of the county’s three districts that doesn’t contain rural areas.
Stinson said he knows his job will be to serve the people, and he has had a chance to meet with two of the commissioners — Troy Uhlir and Christian Ohl — to better learn how the county operates, and then COVID-19 hit. He still would like to meet with Ron Schmidt and plans to do so.
Stinson and his wife, Deb, have two adult children, Claire and Michael. Deb is a seamstress and helped to make more than 11,000 masks with help from others for COVID-19 prevention.
In recent months, Stinson has been attending most of the county board meetings to learn more about the issues.
Stinson, a Republican, isn’t entirely new to politics. He served on a budget review committee for the City of Norfolk and was the campaign treasurer for Gene Tyson when he successfully ran for the Nebraska Legislature.
With COVID-19, Stinson said he hasn’t talked to as many people as he would have liked, but those he has spoken to generally have two concerns — taxes and roads.
“You could probably look back through the years, and whether it is the county, the city or the state, you are going to hear the same things, I’m sure,” Stinson said. “And it’s a valid concern. I don’t want to pay taxes any more than anyone else, but we have to provide services. Those services include roads, law enforcement and those types of things.”
In more recent years, some people want the county to take a more active role in economic development. That can be tricky because most of the major employers are located in cities, and the county has limited resources to assist there.
Stinson has heard the economic development comments as well, but he would rather see the county serve more as a partner and assist with such projects as the Northeast Industrial Highway or concentrate on the areas where it is responsible.
“Those types of things add to economic development, such as drawing new industry, helping what is there to expand or bringing in more workers,” Stinson said. “More workers mean more housing and more retail sales. It benefits everyone. I don’t see the county as the primary director but certainly involved in it and as a partner to all the communities in Madison County.”
As another example, he mentioned Benjamin Avenue, how it was widened from Victory Road to Highway 35. That especially enhanced Northeast Community College, which needed it to grow.
“We have to help them any way we can,” Stinson said. “Not only are they good for Norfolk and Madison County, but all of Northeast Nebraska.”