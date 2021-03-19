MADISON — A 42-year-old Norfolk man accused of assaulting his girlfriend in January pleaded not guilty on multiple charges in Madison County District Court.
Eric Blomquist appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Thursday afternoon for arraignment on one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of assault by strangulation.
If convicted on the first-degree sexual assault charge, a Class II felony, Blomquist could face up to 50 years in prison. The assault by strangulation charge could carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
Blomquist was arrested Feb. 1 after an alleged Jan. 29 incident that occurred at the home of Blomquist and his girlfriend.
According to the victim, Blomquist had sexually assaulted her numerous times in the months before the Jan. 29 incident. Alcohol was a factor in the sexual assaults, the victim told police. None of the previous sexual assaults was as forceful and violent as the Jan. 29 assault, she said.
Blomquist's defense requested a bond reduction, which has been set at 10% of $100,000. Blomquist's attorney, Chelsey Hartner, said Blomquist would be able to receive substance abuse counseling and work full time to support his family while out on bond.
According to Madison County Deputy Attorney Matthew Kiernan, Thursday marked the third time in the past two weeks that Blomquist requested his bond be reduced.
"The state stands by previous comments on the seriousness of these charges; I believe the defendant would be a risk if he were to bond out," Kiernan told Johnson.
Johnson then denied the defense's request for bond reduction.
Blomquist, formerly of Spokane, Washington, was arrested in 2000 on suspicion of felony assault but was not convicted on that charge, according to Kiernan. Blomquist also has been convicted on an assault charge from 2004, a kidnapping charge and multiple failures to appear in court.
Blomquist's pre-trial has been set for Friday, April 23, at 9 a.m. His jury trial is scheduled for Monday, June 14.
The following entered not guilty pleas Thursday:
— Mark Lovett, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
— Kimberly Williams, 38, possession of a controlled substance, commit child abuse negligently.