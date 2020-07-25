It might look easy, but it actually takes a lot of concentration, aim and practice to master rolle bolle.
The outdoor game (which rhymes with “roly poly”) is not quite horseshoes, but not quite bowling; it’s more like a combination of the two and is played in heated rounds of competition weekly at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Andy Peitzmeier has been the king of rolle bolle at the park for the past three years. The Norfolk resident started hosting friendly games — free and open to the public — after hearing about it while visiting Arizona.
“Someone across the street asked me, ‘Do you want to go play rolle bolle?’ ” he said. “I didn’t even know what it was then. I started playing it and I liked it.”
His first game sparked his interest, and he began playing four to five days a week with his friends. Eventually the game became easier as he developed his own strategy to play.
When he returned to Norfolk, he began hosting games at Ta-Ha-Zouka. Now his rolle bolle season lasts from May 1 to Sept. 15 and games are played at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. every Thursday, with two rolle bolle alleys located next to the horseshoe pit.
Peitzmeier said the game is a bit like horseshoes — except on wheels. It features two stakes hammered into the ground 42 feet apart and involves “bolles,” which are thick, wheel-like rubber pucks that are beveled and rolled on their side.
Peitzmeier purchased several bolles himself at about $60 apiece to start the summer competitions.
Players are split into two teams. Official tournament rules specify teams of three, but Peitzmeier said it’s more fun to have a large number of people. Sometimes there are six or seven on each team; once in Arizona, he played with a total of 93 players.
Teams are randomly drawn from cards to keep them equal, and newcomers are encouraged to join the fun.
Each player is stationed at one stake, trying to roll their bolles to the other stake on the opposite side of the field. Because bolles are beveled, they eventually roll and arc to one side if held correctly. The person whose bolle lands closest to the opposite stake receives a point.
The team that reaches eight points first wins, Peitzmeier said.
“It’s not an easy thing to play at first, but you get used to it,” he said. “It took me about a year to master.”
The game of rolle bolle originated in Belgium, but not many people have heard of it, Peitzmeier said. When he first started playing in Ta-Ha-Zouka, he had to ask friends to come because no one knew about the game.
Roger Morse has been playing with Peitzmeier almost from the beginning, he said. Some days the games are sparse, but he’s always there.
“It’s something to do and if you’ve ever bowled, it’s not too hard,” Morse said. “One time some young kids were playing baseball, and the pitcher had never bowled before and he did pretty well.”
Peitzmeier said he hopes more people will show up to the rest of the games this season. Because he owns all the supplies and is allowed to play at Ta-Ha-Zouka, he said there’s no cost for players and no need for reservation — anyone can show up.
“I thought about charging to get money back for the bolles but decided not to,” he said. “I just give thanks to the park board for giving us a place to play. It’s outside and fun; that’s the best part.”