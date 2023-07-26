Running 7 to 9 miles in a day probably sounds like an awful day for most folks, but it is becoming routine for TeJai Clausen.
The Norfolk native started running in cross country events in the eighth grade and found it was a strength of his. Leaving college, he sought new ways to stay active. His brother-in-law, Timothy Metcalf, introduced him to triathlons. Typically consisting of swimming, cycling and long-distance running, the competitions caught Clausen’s interest.
“Nebraska actually has a lot of great triathlons.” Clausen said.
He competed in three last year. His current challenge is the Crofton Dam Race.
Started in 2018 by a group of volunteers, the Crofton Dam Race was envisioned to help connect Crofton, a city with bountiful outdoor recreational opportunities, and the Lewis & Clark Lake State Recreation Area, west of Gavins Point Dam.
The Crofton Dam Race holds three events: A triathlon, a 12-mile bicycle race and a half-marathon. Crofton’s unique take on the triathlon involves switching the traditional swimming portion of the race with a kayaking event.
Clausen started competing the triathlon portion of the Crofton Dam Race in 2021. He won, completing a 1½-mile kayak race, a 12-mile bike race and a 3.1-mile run in one hour, 21 minutes and 16 seconds.
He won in 2022 as well, shaving his overall time down to just under an hour and 19 minutes. This year he has his sights set on the half-marathon.
Preparing for a 13.1-mile race comes with new training expectations. “Trying to run five to six days a week, 40 to 50 miles a week is what I have been trying to accomplish,” Clausen said.
His tips for those looking into starting training themselves? “The biggest thing I would say … is consistency and long run days.”
It’s not all about the times, though. Clausen advised that the Crofton Dam Race is a good mixture of those looking to compete and those looking to try something new and fun.
It was a sentiment echoed by Heidi Marsh, one of the race directors. She said newcomers to the Crofton Dam Race would be surprised by how much fun they will have.
Event organizers have made efforts so folks of all ages can join in. Participants in the triathlon can compete individually or in teams, splitting the events among themselves. There is a youth triathlon for ages 14 to 18 as well.
Younger kids are not left out, either. While the main events will be Saturday, July 29, on Friday night the Crofton swimming pool will be holding a kids triathlon for ages 8 to 13.
Events in the kids triathlon will consist of a half-mile run, a mile-long bicycle ride and a lap around the pool. Flotation devices are permitted. While no one will be timed, all participants will win a bag of treats.
Also Friday night will be a spaghetti feed. Located in the Crofton Haymarket on Main Street, the meal will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. It is open to everyone, from athletes looking to load up on carbohydrates or people who want some homemade breadsticks.
“It really is a family event.” Marsh said.
The races have spawned their own traditions, families competing families, friends and loved ones pushing each other to new heights.
Marsh said last year’s top female triathlon competitor, Nicole Van Heek, regularly trains with her husband, Derek, who came in second amongst the male competitors last year. He was less than three minutes behind Clausen.
Not to be overlooked are the numerous volunteers from the Crofton area who help with the race and make it “so fun, so full of energy,” Marsh said.
Competitors may catch a glimpse of humorous signs during the events. Those trying to grab water from a drink station may find it handed out by children in astronaut suits or see stations entirely decked out in a pickle theme.
Perhaps best of all is knowing in addition to having a good time, competitors will be supporting a good cause. The Crofton Dam Race has pledged $5,000 in sponsorship, registration and donation funds toward building a new walking and biking trail in and around the Lewis & Clark Recreational Area every year.
Individuals looking to register or just check out past race times may do so on the Crofton Dam Race website, croftonsdamrace.com. Registrations are open until 5 p.m. on Friday.
Those just looking to watch the event can relax on Weigand Beach to see the kayaking portion of the triathlon as well as the 3-mile run through the Weigand Campground.
Those wanting to see the competitors finishing will need to head to Main Street in Crofton. The half-marathon starts at 7 a.m. while all other events start at 8 a.m. The latest events run until 1 p.m., but competitors in the half-marathon can cross the finish line by 9 a.m.
While spectators have their choice of viewing location, those with the best view will likely be the competitors themselves. More than one competitor has taken note of the Northeast Nebraska scenery during the event.
“It’s gorgeous up there, going through those hills and trees just makes it really beautiful.” Clausen said. “As much as it can be hard, it’s also refreshing.”