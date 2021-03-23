MADISON — Dale Matteson of Norfolk entered a guilty plea on one count of attempted incest on Tuesday in Madison County District Court.
The 51-year-old man appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Tuesday morning with his attorney, Seth Morris.
Matteson is accused of attempted incest, a Class 3A felony, and child abuse by death, a Class 1B felony. He initially pleaded not guilty to both charges, but entered a guilty plea on the attempted incest charge on Tuesday. The maximum penalty on that charge is three years in prison.
The charges stem from a July 2019 incident in which Matteson attempted to coerce his 17-year-old daughter into having sex with him at a Norfolk apartment.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said Tuesday that on the day of the incident, the victim was on her phone inside the “commons area” of the apartment when Matteson walked into the room naked. Matteson then moved toward the victim and asked her to have “father-daughter sex.”
He told her that he had read a story on the internet about fathers having sex with their daughters, and that police don’t have any business telling fathers and daughters not to have sex, Smith said at Tuesday’s hearing. Matteson allegedly told his daughter that he thought a sexual bond with each other would “improve their relationship.”
“He (Matteson) told the girl that it is OK with God,” Smith said. “(The victim) did not want to have sex with him.”
Matteson’s daughter suffered severe mental distress as the result of Matteson’s actions, Smith told Johnson.
In September 2019, about two months after the apartment incident occurred, Matteson’s daughter was found dead inside a car at the Sunset Plaza mall parking lot. The death was ruled a suicide.
After his guilty plea, Matteson was asked Tuesday by Johnson to explain what happened on the day of the incident.
“It was a late evening and I wanted to have a conversation,” Matteson said before being cut off by his attorney.
Morris recommended his client not describe his version of the events to avoid providing the prosecution additional evidence. Smith requested for Matteson to make a statement, and upon discussion, Matteson made a brief statement.
“I had a conversation with (my daughter). What happened after that was deeply regrettable, and that’s all I have to say, your honor,” Matteson said.
Because Matteson incriminated himself with his guilty plea, Johnson said, he would not require an additional factual basis.
In addition to Matteson’s current case, Smith said that his office had received multiple reports of sexual assaults committed by Matteson from 2013 to 2015. Matteson’s daughter was also reported as the victim of those offenses, Smith said. A niece of Matteson’s also has reported being sexually assaulted by Matteson.
“I would argue that many of the things we covered in other hearings are now irrelevant for purposes of determining the child abuse resulting in death charge,” Morris said.
Matteson has resided in Norfolk since posting bond last May.
He will appear before a jury on the child abuse by death charge on Monday, April 12, at 9 a.m. If convicted of child abuse by death, Matteson could face 20 years to life in prison.
Sentencing for the attempted incest charge is set for May 21.