Former Norfolk High School and South Dakota basketball alum Tyler Hagedorn was to report to an NBA training camp on Tuesday.
The son of Randy and Patti Hagedorn of Norfolk was taken as the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA G League Draft on Saturday. He was taken by the College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.
Randy Hagedorn said College Park is a suburb of Atlanta. The couple learned that Tyler was taken second in the draft from his agent, who is in Minneapolis.
“His agent called,” Hagedorn said. “He went overseas last year and he had offers again this year, but Tyler wanted to try the G League route. His agent entered him in the G League draft.”
There were a total of 84 players taken in the three-round draft, with each NBA club getting three picks.
Randy said he and Patti didn’t have any idea he would go that high. Hagedorn’s agent had told Tyler that the Pacers, Raptors and Bulls were in conversations, but the agent never mentioned the Hawks. The agent is working out a contract and Hagedorn got a flight into Atlanta from Omaha when he learned he had been drafted.
“He found out Saturday he got drafted and he literally flew out Sunday morning at 7 o’clock,” Hagedorn said, “because he had to be in Atlanta by Sunday evening.”
The Skyhawks’ first game will be Friday, Nov. 5.
Hagedorn is a 2020 University of South Dakota graduate. In his time with the Coyotes, he was a two-time all-Summit League pick and a member of USD’s first Summit League regular-season title in 2016-17.
He led the nation in 3-point percentage (.541) during his senior season while averaging 18.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. Hagedorn was the 22nd player in program history to surpass 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.
Hagedorn played with the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League team during the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, playing 13 minutes in two games. His first professional season in 2020-21 was spent in Montenegro, where he averaged 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
Randy Hagedorn said he knows the competition will be fierce, and he is pleased that Tyler is getting a chance to pursue his dream.