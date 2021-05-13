Jacqueline Arreola has heard the stories about how the hardest that many people ever work during life is while they are in college.
Besides going to classes and labs and studying, there’s working at least one job and trying to keep all the schedules straight. In Arreola’s case, it includes raising three boys as a single mother, making time to spend with them and keeping up with her studies.
And keeping up with her studies she has more than done, earning a 3.7 grade point average. This weekend, she will graduate with honors from the Northeast Community College nursing program.
The Norfolkan is ready to have less stress and spend more time with her sons: Jose, 14; Anthony, 12; and Damien, 10. And for once, she is looking forward to free time.
Arreola felt the stress at the end of her first semester in the nursing program. At one point, clumps of her long, dark hair fell out. She has learned to relax more since that first happened and taken some medication, which has greatly helped.
She also is thankful for her parents, who have helped and supported her. She is the daughter of Maria and Jose Arreola of Norfolk.
“My parents have been an awesome support system,” Arreola said.
The instructors at Northeast Community College have been great as well, looking out for the needs of the students, she said.
“All of the instructors are super good about telling us to take care of ourselves,” she said. “They know how busy our schedules are and tell us to make sure we take time off to spend it with our families.”
Arreola began in the nursing program in fall of 2019, earning a diploma last year and initially becoming a licensed practical nurse after passing her boards. She also has been working the past six years at Midtown Health Center, where she will work full time after she passes her latest boards, which should be a technicality.
When she began in the nursing program, she worked about 10 to 14 hours a week. Then last summer, she worked full time at Midtown Health Center before decreasing it again during the school year.
“They have been super flexible with my schedule,” she said.
Arreola graduated from Norfolk High School in 2007. She said her oldest son, Jose, was born her senior year, and she originally enrolled in architectural drafting at Northeast in the fall of 2007.
Being a young mother and just graduating high school, it was too much. She felt overwhelmed and wasn’t ready for college.
A few years later, she began taking general education classes at Northeast that she would need for about any degree.
“Even now that I am older, it’s a lot,” Arreola said. “Now it is just a different kind of responsibility, but it still can be overwhelming.”
Arreola said her associate degree is something that took awhile to earn, but she is glad she stuck with it.
“It’s hard work, but it is certainly worth it. I feel accomplished,” she said.