MADISON — A Norfolk man already charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct was arraigned on six additional charges on Monday in district court.
Robert Brown, 59, appeared before Judge James Kube on Monday alongside his attorney, Michael Moyer.
Brown, whose charges stem from alleged crimes that started in September 2018, saw six additional charges brought against him earlier this month. Those include five counts of intentional child abuse and one count of being a habitual criminal.
The intentional child abuse charges are Class 3A felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison. The habitual criminal charge, which means someone has been convicted of two prior felonies, carries a sentence of 10 to 60 years in prison.
The most serious of the charges — first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony — carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. The sexually explicit visual depiction charge is a Class 1D felony and holds a punishment of 3 to 50 years in prison.
If convicted on all charges, Brown could face 33 years to life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges.
Brown was arrested in February 2020 after an investigation revealed he had engaged in sexual penetration of a male child and also had received sexually explicit images from the child in exchange for cigarettes. The offenses are alleged to have occurred several times between Sept. 1, 2018, and Jan. 2, 2020.
An investigation conducted by Joseph Thomassen of the Nebraska State Patrol stated that a teenage boy had sent inappropriate text messages of a photo of his private area to an older gentleman in exchange for cigarettes.
The boy admitted to sending a picture of his private area to a man identified as Brown. The boy told investigators that he was asked by Brown to send a photo of his genital area, and if he didn’t, Brown would harm him.
The victim first came into contact with Brown in September 2018 after the victim had learned Brown might be able to fix his bicycle, according to police reports.
In a Jan. 3, 2020, interview with Thomassen, the victim revealed that Brown had asked him to come “hang out” with Brown at his downtown Norfolk apartment in September 2018.
Once he got to the apartment, the victim told investigators that upon entering the apartment, he sat in a chair. Brown then pulled down the victim’s pants while on his knees and performed oral sex on the boy. The victim was 15 years old at the time, investigators reported.
About a year after the alleged incident at Brown’s apartment, the victim said Brown contacted him and offered to pick the boy up at his house to again “hang out.”
Brown allegedly drove along back roads in Antelope County before pulling into a field and parking his vehicle. The victim then said that Brown touched his genitals while Brown was seated in the driver’s seat, and the victim was seated in the passenger seat.
Several other sex acts were reported by the victim to police.
In text conversations Brown is alleged to have had with a man referred to as “Tbone,” Brown is reported as sending a message stating, “spent 3 hours with (victim),” as well as an explicit photo of the victim.
Brown also allegedly sent Tbone a text that said “50 minutes to an hour every time,” in reference to how long Brown would engage in sexual acts with the victim.
On Feb. 22, Brown’s attorney, Chelsey Hartner, withdrew as Brown’s defense because of a “conflict of interest.” Kube appointed Moyer as Brown’s attorney on the same day.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday, May 7, on counts 3 through 7. A pretrial is scheduled for Monday, May 24, and a jury trial beginning Monday, July 12.
Brown’s bond has been set at $150,000 — with 10% required for release.