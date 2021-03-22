Ryllee Hoppe started wrestling in fourth grade but quit soon after because none of the boys wanted to compete with her.
She said she still didn’t like it at the beginning of the season when she returned in seventh grade, but at least there was one other girl on the team.
Now the Norfolk High School junior has been wrestling for years and is in the high school’s wrestling program. But she said her start in the sport would have been easier if she had the opportunity to participate in girls-only wrestling.
“Most of the guys were advanced, so coming up as a 113-pounder — it was scary for me. I looked around the room and there were literally no girls, and I had to practice with a guy who was much stronger,” Hoppe said. “I would get beat up multiple times. Freshman year I wanted to quit so bad, but then I realized I made varsity on a boys team, so I was pretty proud of myself.”
Coaches with the Norfolk Wrestling Club, which is a feeder program into Norfolk High, are now offering girls-only practices for third grade through 11th grade. Practices started earlier this month and will continue twice a week through April 8.
Jeremy Eusterwiemann, Norfolk High assistant coach, said the club wanted to start preparing for girls wrestling, which was announced as an “emerging sport” by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association in 2020.
Emerging status includes a three-year period when girls can participate in both their school’s wrestling program and the girls emerging program. At any point during the period, the NSAA can vote to fully sanction girls wrestling — just as it did in May of last year with boys and girls bowling.
Girls have been practicing and competing with boys at Norfolk Public Schools for years, and even when Eusterwiemann himself was in high school, he said.
“There weren’t very many opportunities. A lot of the time, if you were good and a girl, (boys) just wouldn’t wrestle you,” Eusterwiemann said. “It also gets to a point where girls are just going to get bullied.”
Right now, Norfolk High School doesn’t have enough coaches to have girls-only practices in the program, but anyone can come practice with just girls at the wrestling club.
Eusterwiemann said there’s been a strong interest so far, which gives him hope that more girls will join who normally wouldn’t learn the sport with a mixed-gender team.
While wrestlers have gone to a select few girls tournaments, Eusterwiemann said he wants to bring girl competitors to more girls-only competitions as the emerging sport becomes more popular in Nebraska. Eusterwiemann said he also hopes to start offering girls-only camp opportunities.
Girls wrestling is steadily gaining more traction in Nebraska. The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association hosted its first girls state high school championships in 2020, according to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
The competition returned this year in January. Hoppe herself went to the state championships and was one match away from medaling.
Eusterwiemann said the goal is to get more girls to compete in the near future and eventually get the sport sanctioned by the NSAA.
“I have a daughter who has been wrestling for a while, and she really loves wrestling. It’s just hard to find those opportunities, so that’s why it’s one of the things I’m super passionate about,” he said. “I’m just excited that we get to start. ... I want the girls to have an opportunity to thrive. Wrestling can teach you so much, and girls aren’t different.”
Hoppe is helping younger girl wrestlers in the club start for the first time, just as she did in fourth grade.
She said after she beat her first girl in a competition, it boosted her confidence — something she wants other girls to experience.
“It is important, for guys and girls, to have someone your gender to wrestle with,” she said. “It’s nice to have an open practice for girls who want to join or just try it out because they are learning more stuff, and that’s what I love about it.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about girls wrestling, contact Jeremy Eusterwiemann, Norfolk High assistant wrestling coach, at wiems19@gmail.com, or Justin Grey, Norfolk High wrestling coach, at JustinGrey@npsne.org.