Norfolk High’s wrestling team is gaining attention for two reasons.
No. 1 is the program’s success on the mats, and No. 2 is the Panthers’ use of the wing and the wrist.
This season’s success has Norfolk pursuing a top five or perhaps a top three finish at the Class A state wrestling tournament.
“We want each of our wrestlers to do as well as they can at state, and that is how you build the team’s result,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “Top five is very realistic for us this year, and a top three would tie the best finish in school history — coach Dave Boyd’s squad finished third, I think it was back in the ’70s. We finished fourth a couple years ago, and that was the best finish we’ve had since I’ve been coaching here.”
The wing and wrist move played a role in the Panthers’ recent district title, mentioned as the key hold by several of Norfolk’s individual champions. Based on a series of movements when on top of the opponent, Grey said, the moves are taught throughout the program’s age groups.
“Everybody knows we run a wing and a wrist. It’s a great pinning move on the top. We set a record for most pins in a district, with 27 pins. The old record was 23 by Grand Island back in 2013,” Grey said. “We’ve learned a couple ways to make it work very well where people can’t stop it. I don’t want to give our secret away on how we apply it, but it’s hard to stop when the kids run it right.
“We spend a lot of time working on breaking a person down, and then how to get into that move, because once we get it, we know we own them. We have three different ways we can finish it. There is a counter for it, but you better practice it a lot if you’re going to counter our moves. What I like about our chicken wing series is that if they counter it one way, no matter how they try to counter it, we have a counter for their counter. It’s worked very well for us.”
This week’s preparation for the state tournament, specifically, is not a matter of resting and relaxing. The Panthers don’t take their foot off of the gas pedal.
“We don’t change a whole lot, except for the length of the practices. I think we’ve found a balance in how to train from the district for the state meet,” Grey said. “The intensity stays the same, our drilling stays the same, we’re still doing our morning runs to keep our conditioning and make sure we’re peaking at the right time.
“We’ll just be working two days instead of three because we compete sooner this week. The work our wrestlers have put in throughout the year has already been done. So we’re just fine-tuning, making sure their minds are right, that they feel good and they’re confident.”
Since the brackets were published, Grey and his staff have provided the wrestlers with film for them to view — especially if the Panthers faced those opponents earlier in the season — on the strengths and weaknesses about first-round opponents and, in some cases, potential opponents later in the tournament without looking past that first opponent.
“The guys will view that film and will write down what the strengths and weaknesses are, and then when they come to practice they’ll work on those things,” Grey said. “Even if they pinned us, for example, we can see how he moves his feet, what his lead leg is, which hand he reaches with, and then we come up with a plan to counter that.
“We focus on one match at a time, and then we break it down within that match. What’s your setup going to be, what’s your bottom (move) going to be, what’s your breakdown going to be? They’ll have a plan going into those matches. We have a seasoned state tournament team with some guys who’ve been here before.”
The brackets, established by the Nebraska School Activities Association, are not based on seedings or power points. Instead, a yearly formula places the four Class A districts in an order that is used to match up the champions of one district with the fourth-place finisher in the next, followed by the runner-up in a particular district with the third-place finisher from the next district in the sequence. This pattern is repeated for all weight classes.
The problem with that concept, without seeding based on any sort of individual criteria, is that one side of the bracket may end up with some of the best wrestlers in that weight class, while the other side of the bracket does not.
“Sometimes people look at team results and just assume that a team didn’t perform very well,” Grey said. “In reality, it’s all about matchups.
“We only place out to six, so there are only six medal opportunities. It just depends on what type of draw you get. It’s huge for our team, that if we don’t have the No. 1 guy in every weight, we have good depth. We do need our guys to come back and place, and if they get bonus points along the way, that’s going to be very important for our team score.”
Norfolk wrestler, first-round opponent and coach’s comment:
106: Ryder Kahny (29-10) A4-2nd vs. Carter Swearingen (20-11), Millard North, A2-3rd.
“Ryder faces a kid from Millard North who is a freshman, and I like our chances of winning that match,” Grey said. “He would face a Millard South wrestler in the next round, but Ryder will take one match at a time, and we’ll see how he does.”
113: Chase Firenze (21-17) A4-3rd vs. Quinlan Johnson (27-19), Fremont, A3-2nd.
“Chase will face a wrestler from Fremont that he has beaten this year,” Grey said. “Then he’d face a Millard South kid who’s rated No. 1 so, like Ryder, he’s got a tough draw. He’ll do the best he can.”
126: Jesus Monrroy (13-12) A4-3rd vs. Jackson Lavene (32-14), Kearney, A1-2nd.
“I think we lost to this kid at the HAC tournament, but it was a very close match,” Grey said. “If he can get past the first match, he’d probably face a Lincoln East kid that beat us at the state duals who is 41-8, but one match at a time. Hopefully Jesus can get into medal contention.”
132: Calvin Empkey (28-8) A4-2nd vs. Mason Masters (20-7), Millard North, A2-3rd.
“Calvin is a four-time qualifier who got a fifth-place medal last year,” Grey said. “He had a good district, and his first two winnable matches would guarantee a state medal.”
138: Gavin Van Driel (31-7) A4-1st vs. Jaron Cannon (31-18), Omaha North, A1-4th.
“Gavin has been wrestling really well, has been at state twice before and will start with a kid from Omaha North that he has pinned,” Grey said. “Hopefully, after that match, he’d have a chance to get past a couple tough opponents and get in the finals.”
152: Dylan Busch (33-7) A4-1st vs. Ryan Manning (15-24), Lincoln Southwest A2-4th.
“Another three-time qualifier, earned a fifth-place medal last year, has a kid that he’s beaten earlier in the year. Ryan Manning is University of Nebraska coach Mark Manning’s son,” Grey said. “If Busch gets past him, he’d face a kid from North Platte who just has one loss, but he didn’t wrestle at duals and took his first loss last week at districts. So, we’ll have to see what’s going on with that kid.”
160: Jacob Licking (36-2) A4-1st vs. Andrew Pittman (13-26), Grand Island A3-4th.
“Another four-time qualifier who earned a fifth-place medal,” Grey said. “I like his draw. He’s pinned this Grand Island kid, and I’d anticipate the second-round kid is another one that Jake has pinned.”
170: Hudson Waldow (35-6) A4-1st vs. Michael Dalton (31-16), Fremont, A3-4th.
“Hudson is a two-time qualifier, facing a kid from Fremont that he has beaten twice,” Grey said. “We’ll be preparing behind the scenes for a second-round opponent for Hudson.”
182: Jaeden Thompson (31-12) A4-3rd vs. Tanner Fuller (27-17), Millard South, A1-2nd.
“Jaeden, who is a two-time qualifier as a sophomore, faces a Millard South wrestler that he beat in our dual,” Grey said. “So he’s got a really good first-round matchup.”
195: Kayden Kettler (39-2) A4-1st vs. Tyson Johnson (2-6), Omaha North, A1-4th.
“Kayden has qualified twice for state now, and he should get by Johnson,” Grey said. “In the next round, he’d have a guy that he’s beaten three times, but all were close matches.”
220: Jackson Bos (28-4) A4-1st vs. Carter Fedde (27-18), Columbus, A3-4th.
“Two-time qualifier, has a great draw with three highly ranked wrestlers all on the other side of the bracket,” Grey said. “We pinned the Columbus kid earlier this year, and I really like the odds against the next two guys he might face.”
285: Rylee Hammer (16–9) A4-4th vs. Kyle Bollinger (21-16), Bellevue East, A2-1st.
“Qualified last year as a freshman also, but now as a heavyweight has a tough draw,” Grey said. “Then, if he gets past the East kid, he would have a rematch against the kid he faced in districts, a match he was winning until he got caught in double-unders, got thrown to his back and got pinned. So we’ll strategize against that.”