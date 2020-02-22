OMAHA - Day two of the state high school wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center in Omaha will go down as a disappointing one for wrestlers at all three Norfolk city high schools.
Each of the three city semifinalists – Josh Licking and Brayden Splater of Norfolk High and Jazper Ames of Lutheran High Northeast – lost their matches and will wrestle Saturday in the consolation semifinals and then either the third or fifth-place matches.
Meanwhile, the other 11 Norfolk entries – eight from Norfolk High and three from Norfolk Catholic – all saw their seasons come to an end.
The day began as all three Norfolk Catholic wrestlers tried to work their way through the wrestlebacks.
Wyatt Smydra (145) and Francisco Mendez (160) won their first-round consolation bouts, but fell short in the the second round. One hundred thirty-eight pounder Allan Olander also lost his second-round consolation match.
“It didn't go kind of how we had hoped it would,” Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff said. “Allan wrestled a tough match against a Battle Creek kid (Korbyn Battershaw). Had to come all the way down here to wrestle a kid 10 miles from home and lost 6-4. Good match.”
Aschoff was also disappointed for Smydra, the lone senior on the Knights' roster.
“It's not necessarily the end of the season he wanted and he'd never use it as an excuse but that broken hand of his is really affecting how he wrestles,” Aschoff said. “It kind of choked me up a little bit because he's one of the best human beings I've ever coached.”
For spectators watching Smydra wrestle, it was obvious that his right hand was unable to do the things needed to control an opponent on the wrestling mat.
“He couldn't grip with that hand and you saw a lot of kids grabbing that hand; he was wrestling one-handed is what he was doing.”
Smydra said the season had a lot of ups and downs but that he wouldn't change it for anything. “I'm glad I got to do it with the people I did it with, like for example, my practice partner, Francisco (Mendez). Big thanks to him because he pushed me for the last three years.”
Mendez also battled in his final loss of the season, but Aschoff said he's happy to have “Fran” and Olander back to lead the team next year.
“We've got a bunch of young guys coming in and I'm excited about where we're going to be.”
FOR NORFOLK HIGH, a successful afternoon gave way to a disappointing night.
Four Panthers, Weston Godfrey (126), Jake Licking (145), Austin Miller (170) and Laikon Ames (195), all won their second-round consolation matches setting each up with an opportunity to wrestle in the third-round consolations in which a win would guarantee a medal.
But all four Panthers came up short in that round and were eliminated from the competition.
The outcomes were equally disappointing on the championship side of the bracket where Josh Licking (152) and Brayden Splater (160) both suffered losses. Both were to have competed for a third-place medal on Saturday.
“We battled. These guys gave it everything they got,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “My heart breaks for them. So we've got to reset, we've got to come back tomorrow ready to win some matches because this is not the way we're going to finish this tournament.”
Grey said both Panther semifinalists had tough draws. “Splater wrestled the No. 1 guy (Maxx Mayfield of Lincoln East),” Grey said. “He's nationally-ranked. He's undefeated, returning state champ. But I was really proud of Brayden, and he's going to come back.
Licking dropped a 12-6 decision to Deon Davis of Omaha Central. “We lost to him last year at state; we beat him at districts, we lose to him here,” Grey said.
“You wrestle those matches 10 times, it could go five and five, but he still wrestled a good match. It was one point there at the end, he went for a big move, we gave up a near-fall there, but that match was really tight. That score is not a reflection of how good that match was.”
Grey said the Norfolk wrestling program's future has already begun. “We've got seven of our 10 qualifiers back next year, so they got the experience that we needed this year. But, unfortunately, things just didn't go our way that round, but we're not done yet.”
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST'S lone entry in the state tournament, 195 pounder Jazper Ames, took on James Escamilla of David City in the semifinals and brawled with the talented David City wrestler before falling 6-3.
“We could have won that match,” Lutheran High coach Adam Thompson said. “But we'll come back tomorrow and try and get third place,”