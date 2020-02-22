OMAHA -Three Norfolk wrestlers earned medals on the final day of the state high school wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
Norfolk High's Josh Licking finished fourth in the Class A 152-pound weight division, teammate Brayden Splater was fifth at 160 and Jazper Ames of Lutheran High Northeast ended his stay in Omaha with a fifth-place medal in the Class C 195-pound bracket.
Licking opened the day in the consolation semifinal round with a 2-1 victory over Dalton Flibotte of Bellevue East, then fell to Papillion-LaVista's Cole Price 3-1 in the match for third place
“Josh and Cole have been wrestling since they were little kids and it's always been a one or two-point match,” Panther coach Justin Grey said. “We lost to that guy in the district finals last week but Josh is a grinder. So, we'll get back to work this offseason and we'll make sure he's ready to go for next year.”
Splater fell in his first match of the day, 4-0 to Caleb Connor of Papillion-LaVista South but rebounded with a 35-second pin over Brogan Zegers of Lincoln Southeast.
“For Brayden Splater to come out and get a pin for the team, and to finish as a senior with a pin; I'm so proud of him to finish out his career with a win,” Grey said.
Grey was obviously counting on more than just two medalists in 2020, but said the Panther program has its best days ahead of it. “We've been coming the last couple of years. We've just got to keep improving, keep challenging our kids.
“For us to come down and place as a team in the state dual tournament, I like where we're at, but we're never satisfied; we can't be. For us to be competing in the top-10 in Class A, we've got to continue to outwork people. That's where we've got to get them is in the offseason.”
Like Splater, Lutheran High's Jazper Ames lost his opener but ended his season with a win. In the consolation semifinal, Logan Booth of Logan View scored with an escape and takedown in the second period en route to a 3-1 win over Ames.
But the Eagle junior turned things around in the fifth-place match, dominating Hunter Thonen of Conestoga. After giving up an early takedown, Ames dominated in posting an 8-4 victory.
“It was a great way to end the season, great state tournament for Jazper,” Lutheran High coach Adam Thompson said. “He kept his composure and did some really good things throughout the rest of the (fifth-place) match after getting down and that's the way you want to end a match and a season and we're going to do some things and come back for a championship next year.
Ames was one of just three Lutheran High wrestlers this year, so Thompson hopes his star performer can inspire other kids to be part of the program in the future.
“This weekend's been huge for our program,” Thompson said. “It's a stepping stone to help rebuild it.”
For Ames' part, it was a memorable three days. “I wasn't expecting to come here and win a lot,” he said. “I just came in and said 'Let's just go wrestle my heart out' and got two wins the first day and the first medal for Lutheran High since 2013. So I said, 'Let's go have fun' and I rocked the tournament.”