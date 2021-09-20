A Norfolk woman was transported to the hospital after an ATV accident on Saturday.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated an ATV accident that seriously injured a 46-year-old Norfolk woman in Stanton.
The accident occurred on private property just off Third Street in Stanton when the lone rider struck a guide wire and was thrown from the ATV, Unger said.
She was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Stanton Emergency Services for treatment, Unger said, where she later underwent surgery for possible arm and rib injuries. Her injuries were considered nonlife-threatening.