MADISON — A Norfolk woman received a prison sentence here in Madison County District Court on Thursday for criminal impersonation.
Tausha Whitman, 24 of Norfolk has a lengthy criminal history, said District Court Judge James Kube.
“When I look at your criminal history, it’s too much,” he said.
Whitman is addicted to methamphetamine. She first used it at age 15 — after her mother introduced it to her.
“I don’t know why anybody would do that to a young person,” Kube said. “I wish your mother was in front of me so I can sentence her.”
On Thursday, Whitman appeared in court to be sentenced on a criminal impersonation conviction.
The charges come from an incident in which she was picked up by law enforcement and gave the officers a friend’s name, said her attorney, Brad Ewalt.
At the time, she was in drug court but did not comply with instructions, and an arrest warrant had been issued for her.
“Miss Whitman was actually on her way to the courthouse to turn herself in when she got picked up,” Ewalt said. “She understands she has an issue she needs to deal with.”
Given Whitman’s history, probation would not be a good punishment, said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
“She’s actually been given a number of breaks in the past,” Kiernan said. “Unfortunately, drug court didn’t work out.”
Before passing his sentence, Kube asked Whitman if there was anything she’d like to say.
“I have a very severe drug addiction. I should have stayed on drug court,” Whitman said. “I appreciate all the help you tried to give me.”
Kube sentenced Whitman to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 93 days previously served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision and court costs. He also ordered the programming be made available to her to help with her addiction.
“You have so much to live for. You really do. You’re young, you have children, I know you have people in your life who care for you,” Kube said. “Life is so rewarding and so enriching when you’re not on drugs.”
Kube sentenced other on the following charges Thursday morning:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Michael Johnson, 33, 1220 W. Park Ave., attempted burglary, theft, possession of diazepam, 24 months’ SASS probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days served, restitution, costs.
— Bruce Christiansen, 54, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., 1 year in Nebraska Department of Corrections concurrent with any other sentences, with credit for 16 days served, costs.
Attempted abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Dustin Anderson, 43, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, restitution, costs.
Theft by deception
— April Buck, 36, Neligh, second-degree forgery, 90 days in jail with credit for 1 day served, restitution, costs.
Obstructing governmental operations
— Martin Cruz, 37, 609 S. 14th St., driving without ignition interlock device, $1,000, costs.
Revocation of probation or postrelease supervision
— Jesus Miranda, 28, 1107 Grant Ave, postrelease supervision revoked, 80 days in jail with credit for 34 days served.
— Martin Santiago Jr., 23, 1704 W. Phillip Ave., No. B, probation continued, 90 days probation added.