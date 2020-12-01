Norfolk High School unified bowling coach Ellen Larsen was nervous about Tuesday's district meet at King's Lanes. After all, only the winning team would qualify for the state meet on Monday in Omaha.
But after adding up all of the scores, Larsen had nothing to worry about. The defending state champion Panthers had outscored runner-up Wayne 919-740.
Unified bowling brings together student-athletes both with and without intellectual disabilities and allows them to compete as members of the same team.
And the team members Larsen sent out on Tuesday made it clear they intend to fiercely defend their state crown next week.
"We came to compete, and we did just that," Larsen said. "It was a fun day. Everybody was hitting really well and throwing good balls.
"We had some really good single-game highs, a lot of strikes and spares, which we always love to see. It was a great morning for bowling."
Larsen said each member of the varsity five, including seniors Dawson Reiman and Katelyn Anderson, junior Sean Frerichs and sophomore Calen Mefford, performed well, but senior Kaden Sager had a particularly good day.
"He is one heck of a bowler, and we are very, very fortunate to have him on our team," Larsen said. "He didn't miss much today. He gave himself some pretty tough lies, but he was able to clean them up pretty well with that second throw. It's people like him who put us in the position where we're at."
Larsen said it would be difficult, but a second straight state title is definitely within reach. "We weren't far off from our total pin fall from districts last year, and that team was incredible," Larsen said.
"Kaden Sager is our only returner. So he's got those leadership abilities to know what it takes to win at state, and he's been communicating with his teammates.
"He does a good job of talking about his experience, and we're just going to prepare them one frame at a time, one game at a time."
The state tournament is set for Monday at Maplewood Bowling Lanes in Omaha.
District unified bowling results:
Norfolk 919
Wayne 740
West Point-Beemer 628
Columbus 619
Ponca 560
Bloomfield 507