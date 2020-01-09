Anyone who has watched “It’s a Wonderful Life” recently may have been reminded of the work of Habitat for Humanity.
While faith and life are important themes in the Christmas classic movie starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, there’s also an underlying theme of the importance of home ownership.
And the joys of home ownership will be celebrated again Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. in Norfolk. The public is invited to a house dedication in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Phillip Ave.
Although the house is located at 1109 S. Second St., the dedication will be at the church. That will mark the 30th house for the Norfolk Area Habitat for Humanity, a faith-based nondenominational Christian organization. The local chapter began in 1995.
Donna Rector serves as the volunteer executive director for the Norfolk organization. Rector said she appreciates the work of the organization that many people know through the efforts of former President Jimmy Carter.
“I like that volunteers, especially, are doing something to help others,” Rector said. “This is a way to provide a home for families, even though they do purchase it in the form of an interest-free loan. Not only is it good for that family, it is good for the community.”
Rector said almost half of the 30 habitat homeowners have paid off their mortgages during the 25-year history in Norfolk.
“Some more are getting very close to getting theirs paid off as well,” Rector said. “It is not a giveaway.”
Habitat builds houses using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials. It then sells the houses without profit or interest to local low-income families who would otherwise be unable to own a home.
Homeowner families must contribute 350 hours of “sweat equity,” with 250 hours completed before they take ownership. They also must make a 2 percent down payment, attend homeowner meetings and make monthly payments until the home is paid off.
One of the most essential groups that makes these houses happen is Northeast Community College students and instructors.
“They are the ones who build the homes,” Rector said. “They do the electrical work, and they (Northeast) even have the new plumbing program involved.”
Mike Frank, who was one of the building instructors at the college, helped to get that partnership established, Rector said.
Refreshments will be served following the dedication ceremony in the church.