The Norfolk Panthers boys tennis team has been competing with some of the best of the best in the state over the past couple of weeks.
Past the midway point in the season, Norfolk High coach Kelly Krueger, now in his 25th year as coach for the Panthers, fully expects this team to place high at state.
“This might be a better team overall than what we have had in the last 10 years,” Krueger said.
As of late, the Panthers are running into the difficult part of its schedule, but they are living up to expectations.
“There's been a step up in competition. Our opening schedule wasn't tough, but now that we are in the meat of our schedule, this will let us know where we stand,” Krueger said.
In the opening tournament of the year, Norfolk took second place in a 14-team tournament in Lincoln.
“For us to finish second at that tournament was a huge confidence boost,” Krueger said. “The first tournament has really set us up for the rest of the season.”
The following week the Panthers traveled to Columbus and came out victorious, as they completely dominated the competition.
As the season has progressed, the competition has started to heighten. The Panthers placed third in the Fremont Invitational, took fifth in the Lincoln East Invitational and ended up in third place at the Millard North Invitational.
In the dual season, the Panthers remain undefeated at 3-0.
Throughout the season Norfolk has had many key contributors, including Jackson Schwanebeck at No. 1 singles and Kalen Krohn at No. 2 singles. Both have been the reliable seniors to compete at a high level week-in and week-out.
“They were in the same spots they were in last year, so they have seen a lot of the same competition and witnessed everyone who has played,” Krueger said. “I knew they were going to be solid — they were both seeded last year at state, and their goal this year is to make it to the quarterfinals of state.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Chase Carter and Michael Foster has been a bit of a surprise, not because of the senior experience, but Krueger wasn't sure how Foster was going to adapt to the varsity level in Nebraska after having transferred from Arizona.
“He has a great work ethic, he fits in right with the guys and has made our No. 1 doubles team very competitive,” Krueger said. “Although they have taken a few losses over the last couple of weeks, they have been very competitive.”
Krueger said the other doubles team of Alex Bauer and Logan Bosh also has shown glimpses of playing competitive tennis.
The Panthers continue to clean things up as they need to start rolling with the state tournament coming up right around the corner. The Class A boys state tournament will get underway on Thursday, Oct. 14.
“We just really need to see everyone — the next couple of weeks will really show us where we stand,” Krueger said.