The tennis career for Norfolk senior Jared Ertzner Kitto has been one long, continual improvement curve.
“I started playing tennis the last few weeks of my freshman year,” he said. “Going from being one of the last kids on JV the very last few weeks of freshman year to sophomore year, being No. 1 or 2 on JV, and then playing varsity, I think that's a big improvement."
The biggest sign yet of the improvement made by the returning letter winner came with a simple designation at the start of this season: the team's No. 1 spot for singles play. Still, the learning has not stopped.
“I haven't been playing as long as some of my competition around the state, but it's a learning experience,” he said.
Along with Ertzner Kitto, Norfolk's boys were hoping for a big rebound Tuesday when it took on Columbus in a dual. It was one day after the Panthers won just three matches as a team at the 10-school Lincoln East invite.
The Panthers rebounded like they wanted, defeating the visiting Discoverers 7-2 in warm but windy conditions.
“After the disappointment of how we played yesterday at the Lincoln East Invite, the boys were determined to not let the wind and heat affect us today like we let it yesterday,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said.
In five of the six varsity singles matches, the Panthers allowed just seven points. In two of the three varsity doubles matches, Norfolk gave up four points.
“We have been extremely confident with Columbus all year as we have played them well and won the majority of our early season matches with them,” Krueger said. “Today was no exception. Our games match up well, and we were able to take advantage of their weaknesses.”
Unfortunately for Ertzner Kitto, he never could get in a rhythm all day and dropped both of his matches.
He and sophomore Kalen Krohn, paired in No. 3 doubles, took a 2-1 lead over Adam Kamrath and Colin Flyr after a fast backhand shot by Ertzner Kitto. It turned out to be the only time Ertzner Kitto played with a lead all day. Kamrath and Flyr came back to win the next two, and the Norfolk duo never got closer than 4-3 in an 8-4 loss. In singles play, Kamrath handed Ertzner Kitto an 8-0 defeat.
A difficult south crosswind was even more problematic, Krueger said, for a power hitter like Ertzner Kitto, who thrives when his high toss is on target for a hard serve that can be tough to return.
“When he can hit his big, powerful serve, he gets easy points off of it,” Krueger said. “He wasn't getting those easy points today.”
Another issue was broken strings on rackets. Ertzner Kitto had strings break on two of his rackets in addition to another in the last week.
“That's really common with me. I hit the ball so hard that my strings don't last very long,” he said. “I had a racket break Saturday and two more break today.”
The dual was part of a busy stretch of matches. Norfolk was to compete at the Millard North invite Thursday at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha, and it returns to the same facility for the Papillion-La Vista invite next Monday to cap a stretch of eight competitions in 16 days.
“Hopefully my other rackets will be good for our tournament on Thursday,” Ertzner Kitto said. “If not, I'll play with the equipment I have with me and do my best.”
Norfolk varsity 7, Columbus 2
Singles – No. 1: Kamrath, COL, def. Jared Ertzner Kitto, 8-0; No. 2: Mason Borgman, NOR, def. Flyr, 8-1; No. 3: Colby Mrsny, NOR, def. Wiehn, 8-1; No. 4: Jack Schwanebeck, NOR, def. Larsen, 8-3; No. 5: Kalen Krohn, NOR, def. Hastreiter, 8-0; No. 6: Josh Sumner, NOR, def. VunCannon, 8-2.
Doubles – No. 1: Mrsny and Borgman, NOR, def. Wiehn and VunCannon, 8-1; No. 2: Schwanebeck and Sumner, NOR, def. Hastreiter and Larsen, 8-3; No. 3: Kamrath and Flyr, COL, def. Krohn and Ertzner Kitto, 8-4.