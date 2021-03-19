Karlie Clinch’s mom didn’t take her too seriously when she started talking about going to Uganda.
But the junior at Norfolk Catholic High School couldn’t stop thinking about the work being done through Love Africa Mission that she learned about from a friend.
“I talked to my parents about it. They were thinking it was something they could brush over their shoulder,” Karlie said with a smile. “Then I talked to my cousin, Victoria (Clinch), about it.”
Now, the two — Karlie and Victoria — are preparing to join the two-week mission to Kyangwali, Uganda, in June, a trip that has earned their parents’ support.
Karlie said she learned about Love Africa Mission from a friend who had been on the trip: “She was posting about it, and I was slowly stalking her and asking her questions.”
Love Africa Mission’s Uganda team will serve in the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement to work with people displaced by war and violence. According to the organization’s website, mission teams stay at a working farm in Kyangwali, which is home to more than 43,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.
When Karlie asked for contact information for the mission group, she approached her mom about the prospect of taking a trip to the central African country to do mission work.
“I blew it off,” said Karlie’s mother, Yolanda Clinch. “She came to me one night and said, ‘I’ve got to show you something.’ I put it off a day, but here she comes trailing back and saying, ‘You’ve really got to see this.’ ”
Yolanda said she believed Karlie’s desire to go would wane, and she wouldn’t have to worry about the idea of her teenage daughter traveling to the opposite side of the world. But Karlie continued to talk about it weeks later and eventually talked her cousin into wanting to go, as well.
Finally, the parents of both girls agreed to hear what the mission group was about and what the trip would entail.
“It made me feel like they were going to be safe and going for the right reasons,” Yolanda said. “The (organization) — Love Africa Mission — is willing to help these missionaries get there.”
Since then, Karlie and Victoria have been attending Zoom meetings with mission partners to prepare for the work they will be doing in Uganda.
“We are going to be building onto their school,” Victoria said. “There’s seven to 10 teachers going with us. They’re going to be teaching different grades and different classrooms, doing tutoring and Bible study and growing them closer to Christ.”
A total of 28 missionaries will be going on the trip, including another Norfolk resident, Charley Kienbaum, who recently joined after Karlie and Victoria announced their plans. The teams will partner with the primary school for education, ministry and sports.
The Clinch family is known in the area for its annual produce stands, so Victoria and Karlie have asked if they could provide a lesson on agriculture during the trip.
Victoria said the Zoom meetings with their mission partners have helped them recognize the reasons they are going.
“Learning about the trip is one thing, but knowing and understanding what you’re going to be doing and how their lives are depending on it is another,” Victoria said.
Karlie and Victoria also have been working toward raising the $3,400 apiece it will take to go on the trip.
They have sold a variety of items like T-shirts, held silent auctions, sent appeal letters to family and friends and worked with the local store, Poppin’ Delights, to reach the halfway mark of their overall goal. They are hoping to be fully funded for the trip soon.
Karlie said she anticipates the experience will change her perspective, as well as her cousin’s perspective, on the world they live in.
“I think it will change it a lot, honestly,” she said. “I think it will change the way I look at things and what I take for granted.”
* * *
Want to help Karlie and Victoria meet their fundraising goals?
Send an email to Yolanda Clinch at yoyoclinch@gmail.com.