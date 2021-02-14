OMAHA — Norfolk wrestling coach Justin Grey's vision of turning the Panther program into a state powerhouse is slowly but surely coming into focus. It isn't there yet, but on Saturday at Omaha Central, it took a giant step in that direction.
Norfolk dominated the A-4 district, winning the team title, having five individuals crowned district champions and qualifying 11 of their 14 wrestlers for the state meet which is slated for Wednesday and Thursday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
"This is what we've been working for. This is what we've been telling our guys all season long; good things happen when you work hard," Grey said. "Norfolk's for real and we hope we can keep this going year in and year out now."
The Panthers will have a good chance to build on this team's success next year as only two of the 11 athletes who qualified for state — Weston Godfrey and Josh Licking — are seniors.
No Panther had a better day than 106-pounder Jesse Lewis. The freshman entered the tournament ranked sixth in the state, then proceeded to pin No. 1 Gabe Truman of Lincoln East in the semifinals and defeat No. 3 Mohamud Abdi of Omaha Bryan, 2-0, in the final.
"I came in confident and I had my weight under control and kept my head up," Lewis said.
In the semifinal, Lewis trailed Truman 8-4 entering the final period, but put the Spartan on his back and recorded the pin with just 13 seconds remaining in the match.
In the final, Lewis scored a two-point takedown late in the first period. After a scoreless second, Abdi chose the down position for the third, but Lewis was able to keep him under control for the entire two minutes. "I had a tough time riding him but I made it happen," Lewis said.
Norfolk's second champion, 132-pounder Weston Godfrey, was quick and efficient. "I got all my pins in the first period today, so it's been a good day for me," he said.
He took just a minute and 15 seconds to record the fall over Kearney's Cisco Rivas in the final. "He let me hook his far wrist and I was able to sneak a leg in. It was just right there for me."
Panther 160-pounder Josh Licking also recorded three pins, including a fall in 5:02 over Ayden Welch of Elkhorn South in the final.
"I hadn't wrestled that kid since freshman year and he's super tough," Licking said. "I was super happy to get a pin there."
Norfolk 170-pounder, Austin Miller and Sam Andres of Lincoln Pius X were tied at 5-5 midway through the second period of their final before Miller scored a pin when he caught Andres in a guillotine, a hold that is as painful as it sounds.
"You get a leg in and his arm behind your head and you lock it up," Miller said. "I was just ready to get it over with and not mess around anymore."
Norfolk's final champion, 285-pounder Brayden Heffner and Elkhorn South's Chase Emsick battled for the entire six minutes. Heffner scored with an escape in the second period and Emsick tied it with an escape early in the third.
Heffner then took the lead when he was able to get in on a single leg and score a takedown with 34 seconds left. Emsick scored with another escape 14 seconds later, but Heffner held on for the 3-2 win.
"It was a little late in the match, I would have wanted it in the first period but it's always nice to get (a win)." Heffner said.
Other Panther state qualifiers are Gavin Van Driel (113), Calvin Empkey (120), Dylan Busch (126), Jake Hoffman (138), Jacob Licking (145) and Joel Mercado (220).
Kayden Kettler (152), Caleb Kuhn (182) and Jackson Bos (195) all came up one match short.
Grey felt bad for all three wrestlers who didn't qualify for state, but especially the only senior among the three, Kuhn.
"He didn't start wrestling until his freshman year," he said. "Today he ended his senior season but is still a valuable wrestler on our team."
Just minutes after his wrestlers accepted the first-place plaque, Grey reflected on the day. "All thanks to my assistant coaches. All of those guys help out in the room every single day. So, this is a complete, total team effort as far as winning this district championship."
Notes:
— Along with his three opponents, Austin Miller had a couple of other hurdles to overcome en route to his district championship at 170 pounds. "It started out pretty rough," he said. "When we got here, I was overweight, so I had to get off half a pound."
Miller put on several sweatshirts and sweat pants and spent the next 20 minutes running sprints back and forth in the gym. "I just barely made it, right on the dot," he said.
Miller has struggled with injuries all season and on Saturday, hurt his ankle in his semifinal match but gutted it out to score a late-second period pin over Cole Neimi of Elkhorn South to qualify for the final.
"We were actually going to forfeit that (final) match," Grey said. "But about 30 minutes before he was supposed to wrestle, he was like, 'I want to go and see what I can do,' and he goes out and wins it."
— With senior 220 pounder Hunter Mangelsen out with an injury, One of Norfolk's two 195 pounders, Jackson Bos and Joel Mercado, was needed to step up in weight for districts.
"We let the guys pick based on wrestle-offs and Bos chose 195 and Mercado got 220," Grey said.
Both Mercado and Bos qualified for the consolation semifinals which is often referred to as the heartbreak round, because the winners automatically qualify for state while the losers' seasons are over.
Bos lost a true heartbreaker, 3-2, to Matt Bohy of Lincoln Pius X just minutes before Mercado defeated Axel Lyman of Lincoln East by an identical 3-2 score.
"So Mecado gets the trip (to state) and Bos doesn't," Grey said. "I feel bad for Bos, great kid, very coachable, but only a sophomore, so the future's definitely bright."
— A year ago, Norfolk qualified five wrestlers for the district finals but lost all five. This year, the Panthers turned the tables, with six finalists and five district champions.
That should lead to some favorable first-round draws at state since district champions always face opponents who finished fourth in their districts while those who finish second, take on third-place finishers.
A-4 at Omaha Central
Team scores: Norfolk 187, Lincoln East 158, Kearney 150, Elkhorn South 118, Lincoln Pius X 109, Omaha Central 64.5, Omaha Bryan 44, Omaha Benson 23.
— 106: 1. Jesse Lewis, NOR over Mohamud Abdi, BRY (Dec 2-0); 3. Gabe Truman, LE over Darrelle Bonam, CENT (Forfeit); 113: 1. Brandon Baustert, LE over Archer Heelan, KEAR (Dec 7-2); 3. Gavin Van Driel, NOR over Kieran McGlynn, ES (Fall 1:37); 120: 1. Keith Smith, LE over Quentin Donald, BEN (Fall 4:41); 3. Calvin Empkey, NOR over Ethan Lawrence, KEAR (Fall 3:00); 126: 1. Case Jurgens, LE over Perry Swarm, KEAR (MD 13-4); 3. Yusuf Mohamud, BRY over Dylan Busch, NOR (Fall 3:59); 132: 1. Weston Godfrey, NOR over Cisco Rivas, KEAR (Fall 1:15); 3. Cole Toline, LE over Samuel Webster, ES (MD 10-0); 138: 1. Nic Swift, LE over Grant Kingston, ES (MD 9-1); 3. Luke Andres, LPX over Jake Hoffman, NOR (MD 14-1); 145: 1. Beau Hostler, KEAR over Jacob Licking, NOR (Dec 5-1); 3. Zane Faust, LPX over Chris Kueny, CENT (Dec. 8-3).
— 152: 1. Deon Davis, CENT over Gage Ferguson, KEAR (Fall 0:22); 3. Ryan Mazour, LPX over Collin Miigerl, LE (Fall 0:54); 160: 1. Joshua Licking, NOR over Ayden Welch, ES (Fall 5:02); 3. Chase Kammerer, LE over Ray Hubbard, CENT (Fall 2:45); 170: 1. Austin Miller, NOR over Sam Andres, LPX (Fall 3:51); 3. Tate Kuchera, KEAR over Cole Neimi, ES (Fall 2:08); 182: 1. Dontae Thomas, LPX over Henry Thomsen, ES (Fall 5:10); 3. Justin Davis, CENT over Carter Abels, KEAR (Fall 0:21); 195: 1. Aidan Ingwersen, LE over Jacob Schoenauer, BRY (Dec 3-0); 3. Matt Bohy, LPX over Gabe Edwards, ES (MD 9-1); 220: 1. Ben Uhl, ES over Dario Rodriguez, KEAR (Dec 14-7); 3. Ethan Bosland, LPX over Joel Mercado, NOR (Fall 0:50); 285: 1. Brayden Heffner, NOR over Chase Emsick, ES (Dec 3-2); 3. Caden Johnson, KEAR over Fabian Reid, BRY (Dec 3-1).