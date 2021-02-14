Weather Alert

...Light snow in southeast Nebraska tonight into Sunday and very cold wind chills the next several days... .A weather disturbance will produce some light snow tonight across mostly western and southern Nebraska. Cold high pressure is expected to dominate the region into Tuesday, with bitter cold winds chills, especially during the overnight and morning hours. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. &&