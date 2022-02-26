LINCOLN – The Norfolk Panther girls swim team had major contributions come from four swimmers at the Nebraska State Swim and Diving Championships on Saturday.
For the fifth year in a row, Norfolk finished in the top 10 at the Nebraska state meet as they came in 7th place with 133 points.
“We had a really good meet, and it was a great way to end the season,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “We’re really pleased with the way the girls program has continued to be competitive at the state level.”
Norfolk’s Joslyn Jacobs and Maggie Waddington used their senior leadership to help lead the way in their final state meet of competing with their Norfolk teammates.
“It was a memorable weekend knowing that I’m a senior,” Joslyn Jacobs said. “It was a great meet to be at.”
Norfolk started the day off very strong with the 200-medley relay team of Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Adeline Olberding and Waddington.
Norfolk was neck-in-neck with Papillion-Papillion South, Millard North and Marian the entire race and was able to finish runner-up on a photo finish. After a disqualification by Millard North, Norfolk came in with a time of 1:47.76, just behind Papillion-Papillion South who had a time of 1:47.05.
The second-place finish was Norfolk’s best finish in the 200-medley relay event since 1991.
“I felt really relaxed—we were all ready to go and it was nice to have done it with my teammates,” Maggie Waddington said.
Individually, Jacobs was able to take home two other silver medals.
In the 200-yard individual medley Jacobs broke a school record with a time of 2:07.49, a time she had beaten a day before in the prelims.
“It was a tough race because we all had really fast times, but I knew I had to pull through on the breaststroke because that’s my strongest stroke,” Jacobs said. “I knew I had to make my move there.”
Jacobs was able to come runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke, right behind her future University of Nebraska-Omaha teammate, Olivia Dendinger of Papillion-Papillion South.
“We’ve been swimming together since we were 8, so even though she’s not on my team, she’s a teammate to me,” Jacobs said. “It was exciting to see her get first.”
Jacobs current teammate, Waddington competed in the consolation 100-yard freestyle and also took eighth place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.61, which was her best finish at a state meet.
“It was really exciting to get on the podium in the 50 free because I’ve always dreamed about it since my freshman year,” Waddington said. “To finally get up there my senior year was really exciting.”
Norfolk junior Elsie Olberding also medaled in a few events including taking fifth place in the 500-yard freestyle and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle.
Jacobs, Waddington, Elsie Olberding and freshman Adaline Olberding capped off the state meet on the girls end with a sixth-place finish in the 400-yard relay.
IN A rebuilding year for the Norfolk boys at the state meet, the Panthers ended up finishing in 20th place with Tim Spray making it to three consolation races on Saturday.
“We’re young, we’re still trying to figure out who we are, and I think this experience at the state meet will benefit them,” Nelson said. “Hopefully it will raise the bar for expectations.”
Norfolk had a couple swimmers participate in the consolation events including Trey Foecking, Peyton Flohr and Teagan Cleveland.
The Panthers lose a few girls and boys to graduation, but next year they will have plenty of talented swimmers ready to return to the state meet.
“We are going to look for a lot of kids to fill some spots next year because we lost a lot of leadership,” Nelson said. “We’re excited and optimistic about the future.”
GIRLS: Lincoln Southwest 294, Marian 292, Westside 207, Papillion-Papillion South 173, Lincoln East 162, Millard North 146, Norfolk 133 , Lincoln Southeast 105, Fremont 102, Elkhorn 86, Millard South 69, Burke 58, Central 54, Grand Island 50, Brownell-Concordia-Mercy-Roncalli 49, Millard West 38, Duchesne 37, Lincoln Northeast 32, Hastings 27, Lincoln Pius X 19, Gretna 15, Omaha North 13, Lincoln High 12, Ralston-Gross 9, Kearney 8, Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freeman 7, Bellevue West 5, McCook 3, Skutt Catholic 2.
BOYS: Lincoln Southwest 394.5, Creighton Prep 382, Westside 230, Elkhorn 217, Lincoln East 135, Millard North 111, Kearney 111, Papillion-Papillion South 105, Lincoln Pius X 100, Burke 83, Skutt Catholic-Mount Michael 82, Grand Island 75, Millard South 55.5, Central 50, Fremont 48, Bellevue West 34, Omaha North 24, Millard West 20, Lincoln Northeast 14, Norfolk 13, Hastings 8, Lincoln Southeast 6, Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freeman 5, Brownell-Concordia-Mercy-Roncalli 4, Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln High 2.