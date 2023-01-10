Norfolk High’s girls and boys won all but one event during Tuesday’s double-dip dual win over the Discoverers.
The Panthers downed Columbus 136-39 on the girls side of the event while the boys outscored the Discoverers 113-39 to earn points in the school year-long Maroon Cup competition between the two schools.
Longtime assistant Sharon Harthoorn, overseeing the action during head coach David Nelson’s absence due to a family obligation, said both of the Norfolk squads performed well despite being in the midst of a difficult period of workouts.
“The kids did really well for this time of year; they’ve been training hard in practice,” Harthoorn said. “But they swam fast and did a really good job for how hard they’ve been working in practice.”
With approximately a month before the teams will begin tapering, both the workload and the intensity of workouts of the swimmers make practices difficult, she said.
Harthoorn mentioned that, “to give them a break from their best events,” several of the team members competed in “off events” instead of their respective specialties, which produced some noteworthy performances for various swimmers.
“Charlie Jacobs swam the 500 freestyle for the first time in her high school career, for example, and had a good time, as did Teagan Cleveland and Owen Ash in the boys 500,” Harthoorn said. “Emmett Haake did the 100 butterfly and almost broke a minute, which was good. We also had one of the new swimmers, Jackson Mazuch, swim really well in the 50 free.”
Sandwiching the dual were last weekend’s Millard South Invite–where both the girls and boys earned seventh-place finishes–and next week’s invitational at Millard North.
“Those big invites allow us to compete against the best swimmers in the state,” Harthoorn said. “That competition prepares us for conference and state.”
Brendyn Luna–a junior who has already achieved a state qualifying score of 300 points to qualify for the Nebraska State Swimming and Diving Meet–won the diving event, but his sights are on continued preparation for the postseason.
Luna said his background wasn’t always focused on diving, that he didn’t participate in gymnastics or any sort of youth diving training.
“When I was a little kid I was always around the water park, always messing around with my buddies doing flips and tricks,” Luna said. “I just found out I had a knack for it, so I tried out for the sport my freshman year.”
Although Luna didn’t qualify for state during that initial season on the squad, he did get to compete at state as a sophomore, but felt he didn’t handle the opportunity as well as he had hoped.
“To qualify for state in diving you have to score 300 points in any 11-dive meet, and on my last dive meet of the year I scored 297, so I was three points off of going to state my freshman year,” Luna said. “I came back the second year and, being that close, I just went after it and I achieved it.”
“At state I was quite intimidated–I was up against all the best guys, and it was kind of overwhelming,” he said. “I definitely under-produced, but I’m using it as ‘I’ve been there, I’ve done that’ motivation, and now I’m going to try going after a chance to place (top 16). I’m getting better, and my scoring has improved. I’ve got more difficult dives, so I’m hoping I can get good scores on those.”
Luna credited Dallas McKellips, the program’s diving coach during his freshman year, with getting him established as a diver as well as current diving coach Rebecca Munson who, he said, has “picked up where coach McKellips left off.”
“We have a good working relationship; he comes to practice every day ready to improve, and he’s always pushing himself to get better,” Munson said. “He’s also pretty competitive within himself–he plays football and pole vaults in track–and really works hard in the weight room, too, so he’s building core strength and the muscles necessary to get that vertical jump on the board.”
Munson said Luna “does really well with his hard dives,” but is emphasizing the stretching and flexibility necessary “to get into the pike position, which is really difficult for him but also how you increase the degree of difficulty of various dives.”
“He can do a two-and-a-half somersault, no problem, but if he can take that to a pike position and still compete it, that would increase his scores pretty dramatically,” Munson said. “We want to keep making the dives more challenging and in a more challenging position.”
“He’s fantastic at fine-tuning,” she said. “He understands how to jump, how to balance and how important the balance is coming up off the board, so now we’re working on the little details to take it up another level.”
Luna and Munson have determined that his goal is “to complete state.”
“In a big meet, there are two rounds of cuts that happen–one is at dive five and the other is dive eight,” Munson said. “So goal number one is to make it all the way through the 11 dives at state, and goal number two is to make the top 16–which would score points for the team.”
“Being among the top 8 earns a medal and being on the medal stand at the end of the competition–so we’ll see,” she said. “There’s so much emotion in the sport; you have to be able to overcome the mental challenge that if something doesn’t go right, to get yourself back on track and be ready to do the next dive.”
Girls: Norfolk 136, Columbus 39
(Winner and top Norfolk finisher)
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk (Elsie Olberding, Adeline Olberding, Charli Jacobs, Giannah Ortez), 2:04.88; 200 freestyle: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 2:07.46; 200 individual medley: A. Olberding, NOR, 2:22.30; 50 freestyle: 1. Ortez, NOR, 26.34; 100 butterfly: 1. E. Olberding, NOR, 1:02.96; 100 freestyle: 1. A. Olberding, NOR, 56:44 ; 500 freestyle: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 5:42.03; Diving: 1. Landry Waddingham, NOR, 154.35.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Sierra Rader, Ortez, Isabel Calvillo, A. Olbering), 1:53.37; 100 backstroke: 1. E. Olberding, NOR, 1:07.58; 100 breaststroke: 1. Rader, NOR, 1:23.33; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (E. Olberding, Elizabeth Wicker, Rader, Jacobs), 4:07.78.
Boys: Norfolk 113, Columbus 39
(Winner and top Norfolk finisher)
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk (Tim Spray, Peyton Flohr, Teagan Cleveland, Jackson Mazuch), 1:55.21; 200 freestyle: 1. Emmett Haake, NOR, 1:56.84; 200 individual medley: 1. Spray, NOR, 2:11.28; 50 freestyle: 1. Finn Barrett, NOR, 24.78; 100 butterfly: 1. Haake, NOR, 1:00.52; 100 freestyle: 1. Jonathan Reiff, COL, 53.05; 2. Flohr, NOR, 55.24; 500 freestyle: 1. Cleveland, NOR, 5:19.44; Diving: 1. Brendyn Luna, NOR, 223.70.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Barrett, Flohr, Spray, Haake), 1:37.98; 100 backstroke: 1. Cleveland, NOR, 1:05.73; 100 breaststroke: 1. Spray, NOR, 1:11.09; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Barrett, Owen Ash, Haake, Cleveland), 3:41.71.