Norfolk High’s David Nelson, in his 21st year of guiding the Panthers’ swimming and diving program, said the goal of both the girls and boys teams is to maintain, or even improve on, the success of recent years.
After finishing among the top 10 at the state swim meet for five years in a row beginning in 2018 — including seventh a year ago — the girls squad has taken advantage of the depth and quality of its athletes. Now, the expectation is to continue that success.
“It’s going to be hard, but not out of the realm of possibilities, to be in the top 10,” Nelson said. “That’s going to be a big goal for the girls this year, to continue that.”
As Nelson and his assistants — Sharon Harthoorn and diving coach Rebecca Munson — turn the program’s page to the 2022-23 season, it is once again the girls group — with 16 swimmers and two divers — that has the advantage of returning state experience even though only three are seniors.
“We return some state swimming experience. Probably the strongest swimmer would be Elsie Olberding,” Nelson said. “She was a finalist, finishing fifth in the 500 free and seventh in the 200 free, but she is so versatile that at the conference meet, when we put her in other events than she competed in at state, she swam really well in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.”
Olberding’s name is on all three of the Norfolk High relay records, and the senior is just one second away from holding the 200 free record, the 100 breaststroke record and the 200 IM record.
“We’re not sure what events we’ll be putting her in, but her 200 IM at conference broke the school record, although she held it for two weeks before it was taken away by Joslyn Jacobs,” he said. “She’s been in the mix among the really talented girls that we’ve graduated, so she’ll be the lead swimmer for us.”
Olberding is joined by her sister Adeline, a sophomore who also swam in individual events at last year’s state meet.
“Everyone else that we return who competed at state swam in relay events,” Nelson said. “This year, we’ll need them to step into roles in various individual events and then step up their performance in the relays as well.”
Those additional returners with state experience swimming in relays include senior Isabel Calvillo along with juniors Giannah Ortez and Elizabeth Wicker.
Nelson also mentioned junior Sierra Rader, who has been at the state meet since her freshman year and is an important part of the Panthers’ relays.
He also cited high expectations for newcomer Charli Jacobs, a freshman co-op student from Wisner-Pilger who is following in the footsteps of her sister Joslyn.
The boys team will be led by juniors Tim Spray, Peyton Flohr and diver Brendyn Luna, along with sophomores Teagan Cleveland and Emmett Haake. All have state meet experience.
“They all come in with state experience, but Spray, Cleveland and Haake competed in individual events, and those three will be the strong foundation on the boys team,” Nelson said. “Spray scored points in consolation races, finishing 10th in the 500 free and 15th in the 200 free.”
Nelson said Flohr has been a part of Norfolk’s relays in the past and “really stepped up last year and swam some important events for us.”
He added that Finn Barrett, a freshman, has shown really good progress in the age-group program and “fits right into the leadership of the boys team.”
Once again, the number of candidates will hinder the team’s depth.
“The boys team has similar numbers to its last few years,” Nelson said. “We have 12, with no seniors and four boys who are brand new to swimming. Two of those are divers, so we’re relying on six competitive, experienced swimmers. ”
Nelson said the youth on both squads bodes well for the future, especially when combined with swimmers in Norfolk’s age-group program.
“We have a huge age-group program right now. We have about 65 kids registered, and a lot of talented seventh and eighth graders,” Nelson said. “We’re turning the page toward maybe another push in the future of good numbers of really talented kids.”
An emphasis for this season, according to Nelson, is “continuing to be the best competitive dual team we can be.”
“The girls were 6-1 last year, and the boys were 5-2,” Nelson said. “We had a lot of success (in duals) last year, and that will be difficult to match this year, but we’ll see if it can be done.”
The program’s main emphasis, however, comes at the end of the season — the state meet.
“It’s not how fast you are through the season. What matters the most is how fast you are at the end,” Nelson said. “It’ll be a process, but we have really good work ethics so far from what I’ve seen. When kids are doing that, we’ll progress as the season goes.”
Norfolk High girls swimming and diving roster
Seniors: Elsie Olberding, Esther Protzman and Isabel Calvillo.
Juniors: Alexis Evert, Ava Miller, Danica Jacobs, Elizabeth Wicker, Giannah Ortez, Katie Barr and Sierra Rader.
Sophomores: Adeline Olberding, Adriana Faust, Aubrie Burke, Emily Peck, Landry Waddingham and Sydney Peck.
Freshmen: Charli Jacobs, Claire Christensen and Sophia Curtis.
Norfolk High boys swimming and diving roster
Juniors: Brendyn Luna, Carter Jackson, Jackson Mazuch, Peyton Flohr and Tim Spray.
Sophomores: Emmett Haake and Teagan Cleveland.
Freshmen: Alex Cerny, David Protzman, Elijah Lillard, Finn Barrett and Jonah Hastings.