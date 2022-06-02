Not all teenagers can say that they’ve worked with NASA, but Cole Ransen can.
Ransen, a junior at Norfolk High School, loves to grow things. This is why he jumped at the chance on the NASA project, “Growing Beyond Earth,” which invites students to experiment with growing plants in space.
Ransen is one of 10,000 students who have contributed to the project since 2015.
He first started working with NASA in his agriculture class his freshman year, Ransen said. He ended up enjoying the class so much that he decided to do the project again during his sophomore year.
“I decided to do a larger-scale experiment. And that's how I kind of went with my agriscience project,” Ransen said.
According to Ransen, students are encouraged to cultivate the plants in growth chambers. But Ransen decided to utilize Norfolk High School’s hydroponic system, which grows plants in water instead of soil.
He even had extra seeds that eventually grew into 45 radish plants, he said.
Through the NASA project, students conduct their own experiments to discover how different factors influence plant life in space. This year’s project focused on different radish varieties and how touch affects a plant’s growth.
“So I actually touched the leaves of the plants during the experiment,” Ransen said. “And then I measured the mass, and the height and weight of the plants after a harvest and then tried to see whether or not the plants were affected by that touch.”
Ransen said the experiment ultimately found that human touch does not affect the growth of plants. However, it was not the scientific side that had Ransen hooked.
“I think my favorite part of the experiment was actually caring for the plants and planting them ...,” Ransen said. “I really like to care and maintain the plants in the classroom.”
Ransen said his love for growing things and the FFA organization came from both of his parents.
“They were both in (FFA) in high school and they kind of pushed me to decide to try it out,” Ransen said.
Just this year, Ransen received special recognition for his experiment in the Growing Beyond Earth project. He also placed first at both the Norfolk and Nebraska AgriScience fairs.
“It's been a pretty good experience,” Ransen said.