Over the past couple of weeks, the Norfolk Panthers swimming team have been mixing things up and coming up with the best chemistry for success.
On Tuesday, the Panthers were able to use its depth and experience along with swimmers swimming in its strongest events to its advantage, as they went on to beat Grand Island 94-82 in the girl’s division and 88-85 on the boy’s side.
“This was another hard-fought dual for us, and we found out how to be on the right end of it,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “We had good times all-around—it was a great meet and we’re happy with the outcome.”
The Norfolk girls have been winning duals and finishing towards the top in invites, despite having swimmers swim in different events.
This wasn’t quite the case at the YMCA in Norfolk on Tuesday, as they were swimming in their best events against a very fast Grand Island squad.
“We knew that the Grand Island girls were going to be good, so we tried to put the best lineup together,” Nelson said.
The Panthers held a slim lead early on in the dual until, senior Maggie Waddington, brought the energy to the team with a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle, as she finished with a time of 25.92.
“This was the first time I broke 26 this early on, so it went really well,” Maggie Waddington said. “I really wanted it and I was determined to get a good time.”
Waddington swam in the 100-yard freestyle, 400-yard freestyle relay and was also a part of the first place 200-yard freestyle relay team with Adeline Olberding, Sierra Rader and Joslyn Jacobs.
“In the 200 my goggles came off, so I tried to keep my eyes open and do my best, which is what I did,” Waddington said. “In the 400 free relay we were worried about if we were going to win, but we were able to kick it into gear.”
Jacobs finished on top in a few events including the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, while Elsie Olberding finished at the top in the 500-yard freestyle event.
THE NORFOLK boys had an even tougher task ahead of them with a strong Grand Island team, but the Panthers were able to win by three points, despite mixing a few things up.
“The fact that we pulled off the win after trying a couple of new things is pretty incredible,” Nelson said. “The team chemistry has been key.”
Grand Island won two of the three relay events, but they didn’t have any divers compete, which gave Norfolk the edge.
Sophomore Tim Spray has been an important leader up to this point in the season for Norfolk, using his past experience at the state meet to help bring the team together.
“Tonight, was really impressive—the last couple of meets have been really close but it wouldn’t be as close if we weren’t pushing as hard as we did today,” Tim Spray. “I try my best to be the leader and I like being a leader, but I really try to do as much as a I can.”
Spray competed in a few relay events on Tuesday along with dominating the competition with a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke.
“It beat last years time in the 100 back, which was good, but it didn’t start off as well as I would have like to have started,” Spray said. “But it felt pretty smooth as I was going. I was able to breathe and push myself through it.”
Spray finished with a time of 1:01.62.
The Panthers was able to win two other events including the 200-yard medley relay and diving. Norfolk diver’s Brendyn Luna finished with a score of 166.80 and Tayton Salmon scored 102.15.
Grand Island did win the final two relay races, but the Panthers were able to come away with a narrow victory.
“Grand Island a very fast team,” Nelson said. “This was an exciting meet, and we are excited for what’s to come.”
LAST SATURDAY, the Panthers got a taste of its first real tough competition of the season when they competed in the Columbus invite.
Norfolk held its own as the girls finished in second place and the boys took third, while Lincoln Southwest went on to win.
The Panthers will have another crack against some tough competition on Friday and Saturday when they travel to compete in the Lincoln Southeast invite.
“We’re going to have a big challenge ahead of us this weekend,” Nelson said. “We’re going to swim against some of the best teams in the state, so we are going to know where we rank in the state.”
Results:
Girls
Norfolk 94, Grand Island 82
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk (Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Adeline Olberding, Sierra Rader), 1:57.16; 200 freestyle: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 2:02.48; 200 IM: 1. Gracie Wilson, GI, 2:21.20; 2. A. Olberding, NOR, 2:25.24; 50 freestyle: 1. Maggie Waddington, NOR, 25.92; Diving: 1. Landry Waddington, NOR, 114.25; 100 butterfly: 1. A. Olberding, NOR, 1:06.57; 100 freestyle: 1. Kate Novinski, GI, 56.35; 2. M. Waddington, NOR, 57.14; 500 freestyle: 1. E. Olberding, NOR, 5:33.67; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Waddington, A. Olberding, Rader, Jacobs), 1:45.57; 100 backstroke: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 59.49; 100 breaststroke: 1. E. Olberding, NOR, 1:11.41; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Grand Island (Reagan Greer, Lilly Brennan, Ashley Nelson, Novinski), 3:56.65; 2. Norfolk (E. Olberding, Giannah Ortez, Cecilia Kann, M. Waddington), 4:07.63.
Boys
Norfolk 88, Grand Island 85
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk (Brady Faltys, Peyton Flohr, Trey Foecking, Owen Ash), 2:07.92; 200 freestyle: 1. Teagan Cleveland, NOR, 1:59.07; 200 IM: 1. Mich Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 2:12.61; 2. Nathan Filipi, NOR, 2:29.97; 50 freestyle: 1. Gianluca Ragazzo, GI, 23.29; 3. Ash, NOR, 26.70; Diving: 1. Brendyn Luna, NOR, 166.80; 100 butterfly: 1. Luke Dankert, GI, 53.84; 2. Cleveland, NOR, 59.28; 100 freestyle: 1. Ragazzo, GI, 51.02; 2. Tim Spray, NOR, 52.81; 500 freestyle: 1. Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 5:13.30; 3. Foecking, NOR, 5:50.30; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Grand Island (Ragazzo, David Sambula-Monzalvo, Dankert, M. Sambula-Monzalvo), 1:35.61; 2. Norfolk (Spray, Emmett Haake, Filipi, Cleveland), 1:41.12; 100 backstroke: 1. Spray, NOR, 1:01.62; 100 breaststroke: 1. Dankert, GI, 1:00.70; 3. Flohr, NOR, 1:24.40; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Grand Island (Ragazzo, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, Dankert, M. Sambula-Monzalvo), 3:30.98; 2. Norfolk (Cleveland, Foecking, Filipi, Spray), 3:37.93.