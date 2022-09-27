The Norfolk High softball team required just eight innings to sweep a doubleheader with Columbus on Tuesday evening.
The wins — the first 19-0 in just three innings and the second 8-0 in five — allowed the Panthers to improve to 21-11 on the season but, more importantly for coach Derek Siedschlag, were a reminder for his team that taking care of business requires more than just showing up.
One of the causes of the coaching staff’s recent concerns was a loss to Columbus (9-19) this past Saturday in the Lincoln Southeast tournament, compounded by an error-filled home loss in the second game of a doubleheader against Lincoln Pius X on Monday night.
“On Saturday, we beat a good Elkhorn team 9-3 the first game and played exceptional,” Siedschlag said. “Then we played (Columbus), scored five runs in the first two innings to lead 5-0 and ended up getting beat 8-7.”
Siedschlag said the Panthers know they can play with the good teams but seem to “take it too lightly” and believe that they can just “show up” and win.
That wasn’t the case against the Discoverers, and Siedschlag noticed.
“It was a short night, one of those (situations) where we didn’t play very well last night, kind of got on them a little bit and told them they needed to be better tonight,” Siedschlag said. “Tonight was a different mentality as far as staying on the attack every pitch, a different mentality than just going through the motions. It’s been kind of that way the last couple weeks, just taking things for granted.”
Against Columbus it was more of, “we’re going to get this thing done, we’re going to take it to them right away.”
“It started in (pregame) batting practice,” Siedschlag said. “You could tell they were locked in, and they kept with it the entire game.”
In game one, Norfolk pounded eight hits — including a home run by senior Ava Borgman — and scored 10 runs for an immediate lead in the bottom of the first inning.
The Panthers followed that production with nine more runs in the second inning, this time totaling seven hits — featuring home runs by Henley Morris and Brylee Severance, along with a double by Severance — to increase the lead to 19-0.
When Columbus failed to cut into the 19-0 margin in the top of the third inning, the 12-runs-after-three-innings run rule went into effect, ending Norfolk’s game one victory.
The Panthers’ offense took a bit longer to get rolling in the second game, but the eventual result was similar.
Norfolk took advantage of three walks by the Discoverers’ pitching, as well as a fielding error, to score three runs in the first inning despite just one hit — Jessica Schmidt’s bloop single to center field.
The Panthers then added a single run in the second, with the help of Kayla Bobeldyke’s single and another Columbus error, to go ahead 4-0.
Three more runs in the third inning were the result of a leadoff home run over the left-field fence by Miley Wichman, consecutive singles by Kylie Baumgard and Severance that became runs following another error and a bases-loaded walk by the Discoverers for a 7-0 Norfolk lead.
Kierstyn Linn’s fifth-inning homer to right initiated the eight-runs-after-five-innings run rule to finalize the Panthers’ 8-0 win in the nightcap.
After accumulating three hits in game one, Severance added another in the second to lead Norfolk hitters with four, followed by Schmidt’s two-game total of three.
Schmidt also earned both victories on the mound, allowing just one Columbus hit in game one and none in game two.
“Jessica had a total of 85 or 86 pitches in two games,” Siedschlag said. “When you throw strikes and challenge hitters, good things happen. When you keep the pitch count down, it’s easier to pitch and easier to play defense. We made the plays we needed to make and got the job done.”
What Siedschlag wants now is for the Panthers to realize that being prepared to play hard and compete, no matter who the opponent might be, is the expectation every game.
“Tonight they responded in a good way,” Siedschlag said. “This is what we expect from them every game.”
The Panthers will be participating in the Heartland Athletic Conference softball tournament on Saturday, although pairings have not been posted, with district play to begin next week.
“We played last night, we played tonight. That’s a lot of softball at the end,” Siedschlag said. “We could play three games on Saturday, and then districts start on Wednesday.”
Columbus 000 – 0 1 2
Norfolk (10)9x – 19 15 2
WP: Jessica Schmidt. LP: Emma Riedmiller. 2B: (N) Brylee Severance. HR: (N) Ava Borgman, Henley Morris, Severance.
Columbus 000 00 – 0 0 4
Norfolk 313 01 – 8 6 1
WP: Schmidt. LP: Callen Heule. HR: (N) Miley Wichman.