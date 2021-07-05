By JAMES MURPHY
It had been five weeks and three days since the Norfolk Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors had played a game at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
In their first games back, the team rode clutch pitching and aggressive offense to sweep the Sioux Falls East Post 15 Seniors in both games of a doubleheader on Monday afternoon. Norfolk took the first game 13-1 and the second 7-4.
“It’s great to see the community out here,” Coach Darrel Bradley said about playing at home again. “It’s just nice to be at home. It’s been a long road schedule for us.”
With the second game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the second and Ben Green representing the go-ahead run at third base, Sioux Falls East starter Emmot Nathan threw to third in an attempt to pick him off. Green stuttered, and broke for home before getting caught in a rundown. After things went back and forth for a few moments, Nathan was called for interfering with the runner, allowing Green to score.
Jack Schwanebeck drove in three more on a sacrifice fly in the third and a double in the fifth. Ryland Bates added an RBI single in the sixth.
Grant Colligan went five innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out eight. Colton Price came in to relieve in the fifth. He gave up two runs early, but used a strikeout and a pop-up to escape. Price pitched a perfect seventh to seal the sweep.
In Game 1, a single by Bates and a wild pitch gave the Seniors a 2-0 lead after two innings. Brayden Lammers then added a two-run home run that cleared the numbers in dead center.
It was a nine-spot in the bottom of the fourth that helped the Seniors run away with the contest. Bates doubled, Jack Borgmann scored on a wild pitch, Nolan Strand scored on a fielder’s choice, Green singled in a run and Price capped things off with a double.
Jared Ertzner made his second start since coming back from an elbow injury that kept him off the field for about three weeks. Early on he was somewhat rusty, allowing five walks in his first three innings of work, but he was able to get out of those jams each time.
“Something just felt off,” Ertzner said. “I was thinking too much and kind of just had to shut my mind off and come back and just get in there and throw.”
And throw he did. Ertzner went four innings, struck out four and allowed one run on one hit—an RBI double by Jacob Aspaas—while earning the win. Hudson Waldow allowed one hit and no runs in one inning of relief.
Colligan, Lammers, Green and Price were honored in between games as those on the team that graduated this past year. The four of them have demonstrated great leadership that’s brought a team of kids from different age groups together, including freshmen and sophomores.
“The beginning of the season, we didn’t really know each other,” Bradley said, “They’ve all come together about halfway through the season. You could see us winning games by just being together, and that’s what’s happening now.”
The four will suit up for two more games at Veteran’s when they host Fremont on Thursday in a doubleheader. The first game is set to start at 5 p.m. with the second starting at 7 p.m.
GAME 1
Sioux Falls East 000 01 — 1 2 1
Norfolk Seniors 112 9X — 13 14 0
W: Jared Ertzner
L: Jack Nesje
—2B: (NOR) Ryland Bates, Brayden Lammers, Colton Price 2 (SFE) Jacob Aspaas; HR: (NOR) Brayden Lammers.
GAME 2
Sioux Falls East 020 002 0 — 4 6 1
Norfolk Seniors 121 021 X — 7 7 0
W: Grant Colligan
L: Emmot Nathan
—2B: (NOR) Jack Schwanebeck (SFE) Cael Swanson, Jordyn Kinzer, Jake Klopstad.