Norfolk seniors stay alive, defeat Grand Island 13-7

The Norfolk Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank seniors scored 8 runs in the first two innings and cruised into the final four of the Class A, Area 6 tournament with a 13-7 victory over Grand Island Home Fedaral in an elimination game at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday.
"We put it all together today," Norfolk coach Darrel Bradley said. "We've struggled with some emotions when things go the wrong way, and we've been working on that, but Grand Island's an amazing team and for us to beat them, everything had to click today and it did."
Norfolk lost the pre-game coin toss and was designated the visiting team, but that turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Batting first, the Post 16 side put up 4 runs before Grand Island's first at-bat, and ended the afternoon for starting pitcher Tyler Fay after just a third of an inning.
Norfolk starter pitcher Jared Ertzner struggled as well and had trouble finding the strike zone early. In the bottom of the first, the Post 16 hurler walked 2, gave up a base hit and a 2-run homer.
"The strike zone was really tight," Ertzner said. "But after I settled in, I kind of figured out where he was calling balls and strikes and just adjusted from there."
Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank led 4-3 after one, then added another 4 runs in the top of the second.
Colton Price and Ryland Bates led off the inning with base hits and both scored on Noland Strand's single. Strand later scoerd on a Grand Island throwing error and Colby Nelson drove in Jackson Schwanebeck to give the local nine an 8-3 advantatge.
Ertzner, who has already pitched a season for Doane, then settled in and worked next four innings by allowing just 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 2 and walking 3.
"After that first inning, I just kind of reset my focus," Ertzner said. "My teammates were behind me, making plays. That kind of boosts your confidence and you've just got to keep getting out there and throwing strikes."
The Norfolk starter made 101 of his 105 alloted pitches in the first 5 innings and gave way to Nelson in the sixth with Norfolk leading 10-4.
"We had a great outing from our starter, and when you have guys who haven't been on the mound or preparing to pitch, you always get nervous about walks," Bradley said.
But Nelson weathered the storm. The Hall County visitors made it interesting by scoring 3 runs on 2 hits, a walk and a hit batsman in the sixth but Norfolk's Ryland Bates erased any chance of a Home Federal comeback with a drive over the left-field fence to trigger a 3-run seventh.
"I was just sitting for a fast ball," Bates said. "When I first hit it, I thought it was just a line drive. I was running hard to first and then I see the left fielder stop."
The homer gave Bates a 4-for-5 afternoon from the plate. "Everything just fell together," he said. "I felt like my swing was fluid."
Norfolk's Brayden Lammers came on to work the final inning and struck out the side while allowing a single and a base on balls.
The fifth time was a charm for Norfolk. Home Federal defeated Post 16 twice early in the season, and last spring in a high school game involving many of the same players, Grand Island swept a doubleheader from Norfolk High. All four of those games were played in Grand Island.
Norfolk will have to win three more games to claim the area title and Bradley said he's confident his squad has the pitching depth to do just that.
"We have one gentleman - Grant Colligan - who was supposed to start on Friday but was sick, so we have a starter ready for tomorrow and we have guys rested from Friday that will be ready."
Norfolk takes on top-seeded Gretna on Monday beginning at either 4 or 7 p.m.
Norfolk 441 010 3 - 13 13 3
Grand Island 301 003 0 - 7 8 3
WP: Jarred Ertzner; LP: Tyler Fay
HR: (N) Ryland Bates, (GI) Caleb Coslor; 2B: (N) Colby Nelson, Colton Price, (GI) Eli Arends.