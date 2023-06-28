Norfolk Seniors fall to Lincoln Northwest

The Norfolk Auto Center Seniors had some good opportunities but nevertheless were defeated by Lincoln Northwest Strasburger Orthopedics 6-3 on senior night Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park.
The big difference in the game was Lincoln Northwest starting the game strong, getting to Norfolk starting pitcher Sawyer Wolff for three runs in the top of the first inning.
"They beat us in the first inning," Norfolk coach Tom Sullivan said. "They came to play and we didn't. It was my message to the guys before the game. (Lincoln Northwest) think(s) they are going to walk right in here and beat us. They all think that way.
"And they did that. They took it to us. Five or six hits against one of our better pitchers. That set the tone for them, and we just couldn't get it back."
Norfolk (15-13) tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the third inning and one run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The hosts' first run came on a fielder's choice as Easton Sullivan scored from third base. To follow, Ethan Synovec hit a single to left field that scored Dylan Viergutz from third base.
Norfolk received some help from Lincoln Northwest in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game on a wild pitch which Anden Schold scored on from third base.
"I thought we were going to turn the corner," Sullivan said.
The visitors struck right back in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI single to center field.
"When they got that run, that really kind of once again took the air out of us for a little bit," Sullivan said.
After the rocky first inning on the mound, Wolff rebounded as he only allowed one run in the fifth inning before running out of gas in the seventh inning. After giving up a run in the top of the seventh and allowing the bases to be loaded with two out, Sullivan made a pitching change as Wolff reached 105 pitches.
"(Wolff) was working hard out there," Sullivan said. "You take away the first inning, that is a great outing."
Lincoln Northwest scored one more run in the top of the seventh inning after the pitching change.
Facing a 6-3 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning, Norfolk, just like it has done many times this season, showed fight and loaded the bases with no outs. But fortune did not turn the hosts' way as Jack Borgmann hit a hard line drive right at the third baseman that turned into a double play with a tag at third base.
"Kudos to (Lincoln Northwest)," Sullivan said. "They made the play. They got the double play out of it, but it has been frustrating this year because we have had a lot of that happen. Where the ball is hit right to the guy, he catches it and he is right by the base. We have talked about we have got to get back. Immediately when the ball is hit, we have got to step back instead of step forward so that we can have a chance to get back to the base and not get doubled up.
"That was a huge play for them. That was the dagger. That took us out of the game in my opinion."
Lincoln Northwest 300 010 2 -- 6 9 2
Norfolk 002 100 0 -- 3 6 2
WP: I. Schriber. LP: Sawyer Wolff. 2B: (LNE) J. Praeuner 2. 3B: (NOR) Jack Borgmann.