Norfolk Senior Center opening back up again

These are exciting times at the Norfolk Senior Center. Although the center has been busy the past few weeks with vaccination clinics and, of course, distributing Meals on Wheels, it officially opened to pre-COVID “scheduled activities” on Monday.
People will need to call in to reserve their spot, such as for Thursday night bingo (7 to 10 p.m.) Congregate meals will not be served in May.
A “scheduled activities” calendar is available (mailed newsgram; posted on senior center website and Facebook). Community volunteers and local businesses are continuing efforts to assist in delivery of Meals on Wheels. You can get the calendar either by stopping at the center, 307 W. Prospect Ave., or calling the center at 402-371-8299 and asking that one be mailed to you.
The various activities will include afternoon bingo, cards, exercise classes and entertainment on occasion. Thursday night bingo resumed last month but is limited to a maximum of 50 people. The center requests that individuals follow recommended guidelines regarding COVID-19, including staying home if they don’t feel good. All efforts will be made to make sure the center is safe for those using it.
And here’s a reminder that the center is going to have an election of next year’s board officers on Monday, May 10. Seniors are encouraged to stop in during that day and cast their votes for next year’s board. Coffee and goodies will be provided.
If you do not want to vote in person, you can request a ballot from the center. We also encourage people to check out our Memorial Day flowers, which are available for sale at the center. Please use the courtyard entrance to the dining hall.
Finally, bottom line ... come visit us in May and help us celebrate our reopening!