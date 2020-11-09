Cheryl Gesell, director of the Norfolk Senior Center, has announced that the Norfolk Senior Center cookbooks have arrived and are officially available for sale and pickup at the senior center.
This project came into fruition in June when a Norfolk Senior Center cookbook from 1981 was discovered while cleaning cupboards. That gave Cheryl an idea. Why not create a 2020 cookbook to use as a fundraiser for the center?
Not only would it give the seniors a project to focus on while the center is closed because of COVID-19, but it would hopefully bring some much-needed cash flow into the center. During normal times, the center is able to have several fundraising projects to keep its operations going, but because of current restrictions, the center is operating only the Meals on Wheels program — thanks to the many volunteers who help distribute the meals.
The new cookbook is packed with well over 400 recipes, including some from the original 1981 contributors. It has a classic look and a sturdy hard cover. Many hours were spent on typing all of the recipes into the book, and no doubt many hours were spent by our seniors poring over family favorite recipes to decide what to contribute to the new book.
At the back of the book is a helpful section listing pantry basics, baking hints, a list of herbs and spices and their various uses, measurement substitutions, food quantities and cooking terms among other things.
The books were ordered through Morris Press Cookbooks, a company in Kearney that specializes in printing cookbooks from various organizations. Many thanks to One Office Solutions for donating its time and manpower to pick up the 27 cases of cookbooks and deliver them to the senior center last Friday.
Now that the holiday season is nearly upon us, you are likely thinking of what to get that hard-to-please person. These cookbooks will make an excellent choice as a Christmas gift.
They are classy, colorful and full of delicious, unique recipes. Buying a book will not only solve your dilemma of what to get someone for a present, but you also will be supporting the Norfolk Senior Center as well.
To get a book, you can call the Norfolk Senior Center at 402-371-8299 or stop by the center at 307 W. Prospect Ave. Just ring the doorbell and someone will be out to greet you.
If you are homebound, we can talk about arrangements to deliver your cookbooks to you.