Norfolk Senior Center brings back activities

First of all, let me say that I am not an avid card player (with, of course, the exception of poker). So, when I saw the list of activities and games at the senior center, I noted something called "hand and foot." Cards were the last thing that came to mind.
Since it is the senior center and therefore most of the folks around the center are older, I thought this must be a medical-related program. Perhaps a presentation on the care of hands and feet to prevent disease or broken fingers and toes.
Maybe a series of medical warnings about hand and foot being a new human equivalent of hoof and mouth livestock disease. Now that's a scary thought.
But no, it was nothing medical or serious, it is just a card game. A fun card game with several avid participants who play several times a week at the senior center. In fact, it is apparently so much fun that several of the players continued to play at private homes while the senior center was closed for several months due to COVID-19.
As I understand it, the game generally involves several players, six decks of cards and lazy susans. Each player gets cards dealt to them in two groups — one group of cards is the "hand" and the other is the "foot" — hence the name of the game. I won't get bogged down in the details of the game but players tell me it is a version of canasta, but they didn't tell how the lazy susan comes into play.
Hand and foot is just one of the many card games and activities available at the center, the list of things to participate in continues to grow now that the center is working on getting back to pre-pandemic status.
Exercise programs, blood pressure checks, bingo, crafts, dances and evening/weekend rentals are back on the monthly schedules.
In order to find out what is going on at the center, vist the website www.norfolkseniorcenter.org, or find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkNESeniorCenter.
Maybe you have some ideas for activities you would like to see the senior center provide, suggestions are always welcome so just contact the center and let us know. You never know; perhaps there is another weird sounding game or activity that could be added to the schedule. Sheepshead anyone?