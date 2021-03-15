March rain 2021

Light to moderate rain that has continued to fall since Saturday evening is making for some swollen creeks and rivers, like the stream that leads into Skyview Lake in Norfolk, which is usually dry. This scene was early Sunday afternoon. Officially, Norfolk received 3.28 inches of rain over the weekend as of Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

John Carman went to the gun show in Norfolk on Sunday just to pass some time.

But he had trouble keeping his mind in the present.

“Every time you hear that rain, it just keeps flashing back,” said the rural Hadar resident.

According to the National Weather Services, a record 2.74 inches of rain fell in Norfolk on Sunday, two years to the day Carman and his wife found themselves trapped in their home by flood waters that devastated large portions of the eastern half of the state.

Carman said he was awakened two years ago by the sound of fan blades hitting water in the house. About 9 a.m. that day, Carman said he received a phone call from emergency workers warning him that the integrity of the Willow Creek dam at Pierce was in question.

“I thought, ‘If that goes, we’re dead. There’s no way we’re getting out of here,’ ” he said.

The dam, as it turned out, was functioning as it was designed, but the floodwaters left the Carmans — like many in Northeast Nebraska — with a mess to clean up, and an unsettled feeling each time a significant rain occurs.

Carman — who reported 2.40 inches of rain at his home on Monday morning — said he’s thankful the area had several days of warmer temperatures to melt the snow and thaw the ground before this year’s record rain occurred.

“We got rid of the snow and everything, and the main thing is the ground was thawed,” he said.

Sunday’s rain in Norfolk lifted the city to 2.68 inches above normal for the year, but Norfolk ended the previous year 8.71 inches below normal. The previous record for rainfall on March 14 in Norfolk was 1.14, set in 1913.

East winds gusting up to 47 miles per hour also accompanied the system that began its way through the area over the weekend.

On Sunday just after 1 p.m., the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi-rollover accident near Highway 81 and 490th Street just north of Humphrey.

The driver of a freightliner sustained injuries in the rollover and was transported to the hospital. High winds, which gusted in excess of 40 mph Sunday, are believed to have been a contributing factor in the accident.

Additional precipitation early Monday, pushed the system’s total as of 7 a.m. to 3.28 inches in Norfolk, and more remains in the forecast as a chance for snow, rain and freezing rain lingers through Wednesday night. Sunshine and highs near 50 are set to return for the latter part of the week.

