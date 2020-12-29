The pandemic might have thrown a wrench in operations for Norfolk Schools in Malawi, but it’s still in need of a permanent home to help students get a shot at a U.S. college education.
The school recently broke ground for a $10 million facility in Norfolk’s sister city of Blantyre, Malawi, and construction is targeted to begin sometime over the next year.
Norfolk Schools in Malawi, which teaches American curriculum, was established by Malawi native and Norfolkan Joe Mtika in 2013. Since then, the school has been renting a facility and needs a new space to accommodate growing student enrollment.
“We were renting from a church, and steadily we have run out of room,” Mtika said. “We had about 85 students that were coming before we closed for the pandemic, and that was the maximum.”
The Blantyre City Council donated the property, and Mtika hopes to replicate the facility after Norfolk Public Schools’ middle school.
Mtika said he wants the school, which serves sixth grade through 12th grade, to be big enough to hold 2,000 students. But the size of the facility will depend on fundraising.
Norfolk Schools in Malawi administrators are planning on raising funds through donations and federal grants, he said. No donations have been made so far.
“It's been close to about 10 years that we have been thinking about this. Things started falling into place when the city of Blantyre and Norfolk became sister cities, and then we went to the city of Blantyre asking if they could donate the land. They were acceptable to the idea,” Mtika said. “But it's one thing to accept the idea and another thing to implement it.”
Mtika will be able to use blueprints of the Norfolk Middle School through the help of NPS, which has had a working relationship with the Malawi school for many years.
In the past, the district has offered curriculum advice, its discontinued technology devices and textbooks, said Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning. But as of recent years, the partnership has evolved to more curriculum consultation.
“(Mtika) has done a lot of work to grow education opportunities to students in Malawi,” Nelson said.
Right now the school is in need of not only a new space, but also adequate materials, especially with the recent shift to more remote learning because of COVID-19.
Mtika wants to build a school with a couple of libraries, science labs and computer labs. He said Malawi students also need bigger computer screens and the capability to use Zoom for online classes.
The Orphan Grain Train of Norfolk sends shipping containers of donated supplies to Malawi on a regular basis. Mtika said donations are needed now more than ever — including computers, laptops and tablets.
Cornhusker Auto has donated two vehicles in the past, but Mtika said the new school will need another one to help transport supplies. Anyone willing to donate a used vehicle may give it to Cornhusker Auto and earmark it for Norfolk Schools in Malawi. The same may be done with donations at the Orphan Grain Train.
“We are also looking for an electric generator — the lights in Malawi are very unpredictable,” Mtika said. “There are no two days you go without having some blackouts. It’s very frustrating because the speed of technology and Wi-Fi is not as good as the U.S. When you couple that with some blackouts, it makes life harder.”
A new facility would fix many of the issues the school is having now in its rented church. When the building is finished, Mtika said he would like to offer distance learning, including courses with Northeast Community College and Wayne State College.
The school already has a partnership with both colleges and sends a group of its graduates to the U.S. every year to receive higher education.
But the pandemic has halted that effort. Norfolk Schools in Malawi had to close and reopen again with a shortened semester last year. While 30 students graduated in September, only five of them were able to get visas for entry into the U.S.
And 23 students from Malawi, who were all attending Northeast and Wayne State before the pandemic, are still working in Norfolk, Mtika said.
“Most of them are in the health sector, working in nursing homes. They have really been people in the forefront,” Mtika said. “Even Heritage of Bel-Air wrote to me just to thank me for these students who are helping them out. They really appreciate that while these students are here for education, they are also helping the community.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
Contact info@norfolkschoolsmalawi.org for more information about Norfolk Schools in Malawi.